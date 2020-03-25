Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

Alibaba, Jack Ma send Russia medical equipment to fight virus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 07:38am EDT
Arrivals at the

The foundations of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and its co-founder Jack Ma said on Wednesday they had sent medical equipment, including masks and coronavirus tests, to Russia to help it fight an outbreak.

Russia has so far reported 658 confirmed coronavirus cases and cancelled many flights to and from the country. One person who tested positive for coronavirus has died.

The Alibaba Foundation and the Jack Ma Foundation said in a joint statement they had sent coronavirus tests, medical masks and other protective equipment to Russia on a charter flight from China. They did not say how much equipment had been sent.

Russia earlier this month suspended its exports of surgical masks and medical gear, including bandages and one-use chemical protection suits, as part of its efforts to prevent the virus from spreading further.

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
07:38aJACK MA : Alibaba, Jack Ma send Russia medical equipment to fight virus outbreak
RE
03/22JACK MA : Jack Ma Africa donation to tackle 'looming disaster' of coronavirus
RE
03/14JACK MA : Jack Ma donates two million masks for coronavirus crisis in Europe
RE
03/13JACK MA : Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to U.S. in fight against coronavirus
RE
2019JACK MA : The Money Men Who Enabled Adam Neumann and the -2-
DJ
2019JACK MA : Jack Ma's Ant Lures Hundreds of Millions of Borrowers
DJ
2019JACK MA : SoftBank's Son sticks with gut-led investing in chat with Alibaba's Ma
RE
2019JACK MA : Competition intensifies in China's $100 billion, red-hot ETF market
RE
2019JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says Singles' Day shopping results miss expectations
RE
2019JACK MA : Tearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
2019JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019JACK MA : With racing and music events, Tesla gets over marketing allergy in China
RE
2019JACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma talk aliens and AI, skip issues like trade
RE
2019JACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma to talk at Shanghai tech event this week
RE
2019JACK MA : Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/19WILLIAM ACKMAN : Close down the country
RE
03/23BILL GATES : Amazon teams up with Bill Gates-backed group to deliver coronavirus test kits
RE
03/19JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon recovering well, mid-April return possible
RE
03/22RICHARD BRANSON : Branson
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Musk, Medtronic discuss ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/21ELON MUSK : Musk, Striking a Defiant Tone, Resisted Pressure to Halt Teslas -- WSJ
DJ
03/22CARL ICAHN : Occidental nears deal with activist Icahn on proxy battle
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group