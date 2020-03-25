Alibaba, Jack Ma send Russia medical equipment to fight virus outbreak

Russia has so far reported 658 confirmed coronavirus cases and cancelled many flights to and from the country. One person who tested positive for coronavirus has died.

The Alibaba Foundation and the Jack Ma Foundation said in a joint statement they had sent coronavirus tests, medical masks and other protective equipment to Russia on a charter flight from China. They did not say how much equipment had been sent.

Russia earlier this month suspended its exports of surgical masks and medical gear, including bandages and one-use chemical protection suits, as part of its efforts to prevent the virus from spreading further.

