Alibaba, Jack Ma summoned by Indian court

The case comes just weeks after India cited security concerns in banning Alibaba's UC News, UC Browser and 57 other Chinese apps after a clash between the two countries' forces on their shared border.

Following the ban - which was criticized by China - India sought written answers from all affected companies, including whether they censored content or acted for any foreign government.

In court filings dated July 20, and previously not reported, the former employee of Alibaba's UC Web, Pushpandra Singh Parmar, alleges the company used to censor content seen as unfavorable to China and its apps UC Browser and UC News showcased false news to quote, "cause social and political turmoil."

A civil judge from a district court in Gurugram has issued summons for Alibaba, Jack Ma and about a dozen individuals or company units, asking them to appear in court or through a lawyer on July 29.

According to the summons the judge has also sought written responses from the company and its executives within 30 days.

The court case is the latest hurdle for Alibaba in India after the Indian government's app ban, following which UC Web has started laying off some staff in India.

Alibaba representatives did not respond to requests for comment from the company or on behalf of Jack Ma but UC India said in a statement that it had been, quote - "unwavering in its commitment to the India market and the welfare of its local employees, and its policies are in compliance with local laws" - but were unable to comment on ongoing litigation.