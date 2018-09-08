Log in
Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire: New York Times

09/08/2018 | 01:26am CEST
Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, gestures during the launch of Alibaba's office in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Billionaire Jack Ma, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd co-founder and executive chairman, is retiring from the company, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Ma was quoted as telling the paper he would step down on Sept. 10 to pursue philanthropy in education.

Alibaba was not available for comment outside business hours.

Ma, a former tour guide, English teacher and self-styled "China's Forrest Gump," would remain on the company's board of directors and continue to mentor the company's management, the New York Times said.

Ma told the newspaper that his retirement "is not the end of an era but "the beginning of an era." He added that he would be spending more of his time and fortune focused on education.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

