Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

Alibaba executive says founder Jack Ma lying low - CNBC

06/15/2021 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group, speaks in front of a picture of SoftBank's human-like robot named 'pepper' during a news conference in Chiba

(Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma is "lying low" and focusing on hobbies and philanthropy, the Chinese e-commerce giant's executive vice chairman Joe Tsai told CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/15/billionaire-alibaba-founder-jack-ma-spending-his-time-painting.html?&qsearchterm=alibaba on Tuesday.

Following Ma's criticism of the Chinese regulatory system last year, Beijing came down heavily on the company, leading to the shelving of financial affiliate Ant Group's $37 billion initial public offering.

Ma has been largely out of public view since.

"The idea that Jack has this enormous amount of power, I think that's not quite right," Tsai said. "He is just like you and me, he's a normal individual."

Alibaba was also fined $2.8 billion in April for anti-competitive business practices.

In response to a question about antitrust regulation, Tsai told CNBC "we have got that behind us". He added that the company's financial business was under restructuring.

Asked about human rights issues in China, Tsai said a large number of people in the country were happy that their lives are improving.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru, and Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Anil D'Silva and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
09:36aJACK MA : Alibaba executive says founder Jack Ma lying low - CNBC
RE
02:20aMARIA MARTINEZ : Germany Consumer Prices in May Rose in Line With Forecasts
DJ
12:17aELON MUSK : Stocks to Advance Further as Investors Gear for Fed
DJ
12:07aHUSSAIN SAJWANI : Analysis-DAMAC delisting plan piles pressure on shrinking Dubai market
RE
06/14DANIEL LOEB : Loeb's U.S. hedge fund Third Point owns Vivendi stake - source
RE
06/14ELON MUSK : Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
RE
06/14ELON MUSK : Stock Futures Tick Up After S&P 500 Hits Record
DJ
06/14ROBERT WALTERS : Recruiter SThree income scales above pre-pandemic levels, appoints new CFO
RE
06/14OSAMU NAGAYAMA : Proxy adviser ISS continues recommendation against appointing Toshiba board chairman Nagayama
RE
06/13JEFF BEZOS : Space ride with Jeff Bezos auctioned for $28mln
RE
06/12JEFF BEZOS : Correction to the Bezos Space Auction Article Saturday
DJ
06/12JEFF BEZOS : Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos
RE
06/12JEFF BEZOS : Winning Ticket to Join Jeff Bezos in Space Costs Nearly $30 Million in Blue Origin Auction--4th Update
DJ
06/12JEFF BEZOS : Winning Ticket to Join Jeff Bezos in Space Costs Nearly $30 Million in Blue Origin Auction--3rd Update
DJ
06/12JEFF BEZOS : Winning Ticket to Join Jeff Bezos in Space Costs Nearly $30 Million in Blue Origin Auction--2nd Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next

Most Read News
 
06/14ELON MUSK : Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
RE
06/08CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Palihapitiya's $16 million bet on Clover worth $682 million on Reddit rally
RE
06/12JEFF BEZOS : Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos
RE
06/11ELON MUSK : 'This car crushes' Musk says, as Tesla launches faster Model S 'Plaid'
RE
06/10MARIA MARTINEZ : French Industrial Production Unexpectedly Declined in April
DJ
06/09MARIA MARTINEZ : German Exports Rose in April Despite Pandemic Restrictions
DJ
06/12JEFF BEZOS : Winning Ticket to Join Jeff Bezos in Space Costs Nearly $30 Million in Blue Origin Auction--Update
DJ
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
09:36aJACK MA : Alibaba executive says founder Jack Ma lying low - CNBC
RE
08:39aAlibaba executive vice chairman says Jack Ma lying low - CNBC
RE
06/11CHINA'S NEW POWER PLAY  : More Control of Tech Companies' Troves of Data
DJ
06/11CHINA'S NEW POWER PLAY  : More Control of Tech -2-
DJ
06/06China's Tech Clampdown Is Spreading
DJ
06/06China's Tech Clampdown Is Spreading Like Wildfire
DJ


Popular Business Leaders
 