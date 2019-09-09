Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

Alibaba set for 'big challenge' as flamboyant chairman Ma departs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 05:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Arrivals at the

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba Group chairman Jack Ma will step down from the Chinese firm on Tuesday, leaving his handpicked successor a daunting task of steering the $460 billion juggernaut at a time when the market for its core e-commerce business has slowed sharply.

As Ma, who turns 55 on Tuesday, holds centerstage at his farewell party in the 80,000-capacity Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center stadium to the accompaniment of music and celebrity performances, attendees will be hoping to get clues on how Alibaba will be run under his heir Daniel Zhang.

An accountant by trade, soft-spoken Alibaba CEO Zhang marks a stark contrast to Ma whose flamboyant style and charismatic leadership made him the most recognized Chinese entrepreneur since the former English teacher founded the company 20 years ago in a small shared apartment in Hangzhou city in eastern China.

"He has the logic and critical thinking skills of a super computer, a commitment to his vision, the courage to wholeheartedly dare to take on innovative business models and industries of the future," Ma said of Zhang in 2018 in a message announcing his appointment.

One of Zhang's major challenges will be finding new areas of growth as China's e-commerce sector matures, analysts said.

Last week, Alibaba announced investments of $2.7 billion in luxury goods retail platform Kaola and a music streaming firm in moves that partly demonstrated its flexibility in adopting new strategies.

"If Alibaba wants to find new innovations or trends this is going to be more difficult than before," said Liu Yiming, an analyst at the research division of 36kr, a Chinese tech publishing group.

"For Daniel Zhang, this will be a big challenge."

China's online retail sales grew just 17.8% in the first half of 2019, almost halving from the 32.4% growth of the prior year, according to the national statistics office.

MA'S LEGACY

The resignation plan announced by Ma last year was perceived as unusual as it is rare for a founder of such a big and transformative tech firm to retire this early.

Under Ma's leadership, Alibaba has grown to become Asia's most valuable listed company, with a current market capitalization of $460 billion. It employs over 100,000 people, and has expanded into financial services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

When Ma makes his farewell speech, investors would like to hear how he will be involved in management and whether he will continue to steer the company's broad strategy. Ma has said that he will continue to mentor management.

After his resignation, Ma, China's richest man with a net worth of $38.4 billion, according to Forbes, is set to spend more time on philanthropy and education. Yet he will remain a member of Alibaba's partnership, a corporate governing group of 38 individuals that is separate from the board of directors.

While the story of Ma's success has become legend in China and gives him almost cult-like status there, he has also suffered some setbacks that Zhang would need to repair.

Ma struggled to expand Alibaba internationally, with the failed $1.2 billion acquisition of remittance provider MoneyGram marking a key disappointment.

Its Taobao marketplace has been accused by overseas luxury goods sellers of being a haven for counterfeit products. It is on a U.S. list of "notorious markets" for goods that infringe on American intellectual property, a main source of friction in an escalating trade war between Beijing and Washington.

Ma also drew ire and sparked a nationwide debate about work culture in China earlier this year when he urged tech company employees to work nights and weekends.

While it remains to be seen how Alibaba will be steered by Zhang, Tuesday's extravaganza promises to offer a spectacle and possibly a final opportunity for Ma to display showmanship.

At previous company events, he dressed up as Michael Jackson or a punk rocker and performed musical numbers.

"I expect a long, long ceremony with Jack showing up at the end - in dramatic style, of course," says one Alibaba employee. "And plenty of people with their computers out working."

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Josh Horwitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.26% 176.69 Delayed Quote.28.90%
SUN ART RETAIL GROUP LTD 0.00% 7.63 End-of-day quote.-4.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
05:26aJACK MA : Alibaba set for 'big challenge' as flamboyant chairman Ma departs
RE
08/30JACK MA : With racing and music events, Tesla gets over marketing allergy in China
RE
08/29JACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma talk aliens and AI, skip issues like trade
RE
08/26JACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma to talk at Shanghai tech event this week
RE
08/15JACK MA : Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth
RE
06/18JACK MA : Alibaba puts CFO in charge of investment in major management reshuffle
RE
04/23JACK MA : SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Lost $130 Million on Bitcoin
DJ
04/15JACK MA : Foxconn chairman Gou aims to step down to pave way for younger talent
RE
04/13JACK MA : China's JD.com boss criticises 'slackers' as company makes cuts
RE
04/12JACK MA : China's Ant Financial amasses 50 million users, mostly low-income, in new health plan
RE
04/10JACK MA : China's giant money market fund relaxes investment restrictions
RE
02/22JACK MA : Apple Teams With Jack Ma -- WSJ
DJ
2018JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018JACK MA : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2018JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma is a Communist Party member, China state paper reveals
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/05MARY BARRA : White House
RE
09/06ROBIN LI : online privacy
RE
09/06LI KA-SHING : Globe and Mail
RE
09/06JEFF BEZOS : The Time Netflix Considered Selling Itself to Amazon for Peanuts
DJ
09/02RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's Fox launches sports betting with FOX Bet
RE
05:26aJACK MA : Alibaba set for 'big challenge' as flamboyant chairman Ma departs
RE
09/06ROBERT FRIEDLAND : Friedland's HPX signs deal to develop Guinea's Nimba iron ore project
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group