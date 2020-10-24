Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

Ant Group IPO pricing 'history's largest', says Alibaba's Jack Ma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/24/2020 | 01:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ant Group logo is pictured at the Shanghai office of Alipay, owned by Ant Group which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The mammoth dual listing for Chinese fintech giant Ant Group will be the world's biggest, according to a pricing determined on Friday night, Alibaba founder Jack Ma said on Saturday.

"It's the first time that the pricing of such a big listing - the largest in human history - has been determined outside New York City" he told the Bund Summit in the eastern financial hub of Shanghai.

"We didn't dare to think about it five years ago, or even three years ago. But a miracle just occurred," he told the audience, which included officials from China's regulators.

He did not give exact details of the pricing which is expected to be officially announced next week.

Backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Ant plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's STAR Market in the coming weeks.

Sources have said the listing could be worth $35 billion, surpassing the record set by Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion float last December.

Ma said the financial and regulatory system stifles innovation, calling for a revamp to extend financial services to more small firms and individuals on the basis of technology - an ethos that Ant is largely based on.

He said the global system established after World War II is outdated and too risk-averse, calling the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision "an old men's club" and warning that risks are accumulating in the whole economy.

In China, banks still operate with a strong "pawnshop" mentality, demanding collateral and guarantees before lending, a model that will fail to fuel future growth, he said.

Instead, he said a new, inclusive and universal banking system that lends to small businesses and individuals on the basis of big data should be established.

Ant, which has an extensive payment and micro-lending business that is largely based on big data, has faced rising scrutiny from regulators.

"Today's financial system is the legacy of the Industrial Age," Ma said. "We must set up a new one for the next generation and young people. We must reform the current system."

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)

By Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.19% 309.92 Delayed Quote.46.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
01:55aJACK MA : Ant Group IPO pricing 'history's largest', says Alibaba's Jack Ma
RE
10/22ELON MUSK : Maharashtra invites Tesla after Musk hints entry into India
RE
10/22JEFFREY SMITH : Starboard's Smith calls ACI Worldwide 'attractive' takeover target
RE
10/22MASAYOSHI SON : Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth - SoftBank's Son
RE
10/22DAVID HENRY : Biden tax increase might not be so bad for big banks
RE
10/22ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1Q Sales Fell; Sees Return to Growth in 2nd Half
DJ
10/21JAMES PACKER : Australia's Crown Resorts nixes agreements with founder Packer
RE
10/21ELON MUSK : Can Tesla hit 2020 delivery goal? Investors watch for Musk steer
RE
10/20SCOTT SHEFFIELD : Shale producer Pioneer Natural to buy rival Parsley for $4.5 billion in all-stock deal
RE
10/20SCOTT SHEFFIELD : Pioneer Natural Resources to Buy Parsley Energy for $4.5 Billion--2nd Update
DJ
10/20ALESSANDRO PROFUMO : Italy's 5 Star Movement says Leonardo CEO should resign after Monte dei Paschi ruling
RE
10/20SERGIO ERMOTTI : Ermotti hands $1.5 billion buyback baton to Hamers after UBS profit blowout
RE
10/20ELON MUSK : Microsoft Teams With Elon Musk's SpaceX to Push Cloud Battle With Amazon Into Orbit
DJ
10/20DONALD WALKER : Magna International CEO Walker to Retire; Kotagiri to Take Post
DJ
10/20JACK MA : Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/22DAVID HENRY : Biden tax increase might not be so bad for big banks
RE
10/20SERGIO ERMOTTI : Ermotti hands $1.5 billion buyback baton to Hamers after UBS profit blowout
RE
10/22MASAYOSHI SON : Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth - SoftBank's Son
RE
10/21ELON MUSK : Can Tesla hit 2020 delivery goal? Investors watch for Musk steer
RE
10/20JACK MA : Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace
RE
10/20PETER HARGREAVES : Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder strikes board nomination deal with firm
RE
10/20ALESSANDRO PROFUMO : Italy's 5 Star Movement says Leonardo CEO should resign after Monte dei Paschi ruling
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Carl Icahn Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Xavier Niel Michael O'leary James Packer Patrick Pouyanné Alessandro Profumo Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group