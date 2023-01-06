Ant Group says Jack Ma relinquishes control of company
01/06/2023 | 09:49pm EST
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Ant Group said on Saturday that its founder Jack Ma no longer controls the Chinese fintech giant after a series of shareholding adjustments that saw him give up most of his voting rights.
Ma previously possessed more than 50% of voting rights at Ant but the changes means that his share falls to 6.2%, according to Reuters calculations.
