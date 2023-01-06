Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

Ant Group says Jack Ma relinquishes control of company

01/06/2023 | 09:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group, speaks in front of a picture of SoftBank's human-like robot named 'pepper' during a news conference in Chiba

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Ant Group said on Saturday that its founder Jack Ma no longer controls the Chinese fintech giant after a series of shareholding adjustments that saw him give up most of his voting rights.

Ma previously possessed more than 50% of voting rights at Ant but the changes means that his share falls to 6.2%, according to Reuters calculations.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Most Read News
 
01/06Wood's Ark Invest nearly liquidates Silvergate Capital position
RE
01/04North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise Ahead of Data Batch, Fed Minutes
DJ
01/06Elon Musk says Twitter staff 'error' led to hiring Perkins Coie law firm
RE
2022Judicial security focus of U.S. Chief Justice Roberts' annual report
RE
01/03EMEA Morning Briefing: Mixed Open Seen for Stocks as Upcoming Data Eyed
DJ
01/06Germany tells Musk it expects Twitter to fight disinformation
RE
01/02Bolivia farm region blocks borders, grain transport as protests lead to clashes
RE
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
01/06Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to relinquish control of Ant Group
RE
01/06Ant Group founder Jack Ma to give up control in key revamp
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 