Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

China halts new enrollments at business school backed by Jack Ma

04/09/2021 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group, speaks in front of a picture of SoftBank's human-like robot named 'pepper' during a news conference in Chiba

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Beijing authorities have forced an elite business school backed by Alibaba Group Co Ltd founder Jack Ma to halt enrollments, the Financial Times said on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The clampdown on the school, founded in 2015 by Ma to train China's next generation of entrepreneurs, comes as his business empire faces government scrutiny.

Hupan Academy, based in the city of Hangzhou, where Alibaba has its headquarters, suspended a first-year class set to begin in late March, the newspaper said.

Alibaba and Hupan Academy did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Tuition for the three-year program amounts to 580,000 yuan ($88,500.98). Students listed in the incoming class of 2019 included executives from Keep, a successful Chinese exercise company, and fast-growing domestic chip firm Horizon Robotics.

The school is among the initiatives launched by Ma related to education, a sector the erstwhile English teacher has committed to since stepping down from his role as Alibaba's chairman in 2019.

The enrollment halt comes amid Beijing's crackdown on Ma's businesses. Late last year Ant Group, a financial affiliate of Alibaba, abruptly suspended a planned $37 billion IPO in Shanghai following pressure from the authorities.

The botched listing came after Ma made comments in public criticising China's financial regulators. He has yet to make a public appearance since, save for a brief 50-second video clip broadcast to a group of teachers.

($1=6.5536 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
02:24aMARIA MARTINEZ : German Exports Rose in February Despite Pandemic
DJ
02:22aJACK MA : China halts new enrollments at business school backed by Jack Ma
RE
04/08MARIA MARTINEZ : German Manufacturing Orders Rose More Than Expected in February
DJ
04/07MUKESH AMBANI : India's richest man Ambani fined for irregularities in Reliance share issue
RE
04/07MARY BARRA : CEO Mary Barra bets GM can grow beyond cars and trucks
RE
04/07JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees U.S. economic boom through 2023
RE
04/06ANDREW NG : email
RE
04/06JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Bezos, stung by wide criticism, endorses U.S. corporate tax hike
RE
04/06JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Backs Corporate Tax-Rate Increase and Infrastructure Plan -- Update
DJ
04/06JEFF BEZOS : Bezos, Musk top Forbes' record-setting billionaire list
RE
04/05JAMES PACKER : James Packer's private firm open to Blackstone's $6 billion buyout proposal for Crown Resorts
RE
04/05CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn's investment firm appoints former GE dealmaker as CEO
RE
04/05THOMAS FARRELL : Altria Chairman, Former Dominion Energy Chief Thomas Farrell Dies
DJ
04/04JOHN BURNS : If You Sell a House These Days, the Buyer Might Be a Pension Fund
DJ
04/04CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Taps Former GE Executive to Be CEO of His Firm
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/07MARY BARRA : CEO Mary Barra bets GM can grow beyond cars and trucks
RE
04/06JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Bezos, stung by wide criticism, endorses U.S. corporate tax hike
RE
04/06JEFF BEZOS : Bezos, Musk top Forbes' record-setting billionaire list
RE
04/06ANDREW NG : email
RE
04/05JAMES PACKER : James Packer's private firm open to Blackstone's $6 billion buyout proposal for Crown Resorts
RE
04/07JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees U.S. economic boom through 2023
RE
04/02DAN SCHULMAN : PayPal Stock Surge Triggers $31.3 Million Payout to CEO Dan Schulman
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Leon Black Martin Blessing Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Keith Creel Brunello Cucinelli Claudio Descalzi Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Emmanuel Faber John Fredriksen Antoine Frérot Thomas Gottstein Carl Icahn Denis Kessler Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Maria Martinez Francesco Milleri Aditya Mittal John Murphy Elon Musk Xavier Niel Michael Pieper Patrick Pouyanné Miuccia Prada Thomas Rabe Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Ugur Sahin Rolf Martin Schmitz Gilles Schnepp Michael Sen Christian Sewing Kurt Sievers Martin Sorrell Heinz Hermann Thiele Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman Eric Yuan Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ