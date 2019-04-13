Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

China's JD.com boss criticises 'slackers' as company makes cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/13/2019 | 05:21am EDT
JD.com founder Richard Liu attends a Reuters interview in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Richard Liu, the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc, has weighed in on an ongoing debate about the Chinese tech industry's gruelling overtime work culture, lamenting that years of growth had increased the number of "slackers" in his firm who are not his "brothers."

Liu's comments, which Chinese media said were posted on his personal WeChat feed on Friday, are the latest contribution to a growing discussion about work-life balance in the tech industry as the sector slows after years of breakneck growth.

They also come amid reports this week that the company is in the throes of widespread layoffs. Three company sources told Reuters that cuts began earlier this year and had become more extensive in recent weeks.

A JD.com spokesman confirmed the authenticity of Liu's note. He declined to comment on layoffs but said some adjustments were happening as a normal part of business.

"JD.com is a competitive workplace that rewards initiative and hard work, which is consistent with our entrepreneurial roots," the spokesman said. "We're getting back to those roots as we seek, develop and reward staff who share the same hunger and values."

Liu, who started the company that would become JD.com in 1998, in the note spoke about how in the firm's earliest days he would set his alarm clock to wake him up every two hours to ensure he could offer his customers 24-hour service - a step he said was crucial to JD's success.

"JD in the last four, five years has not made any eliminations, so the number of staff has expanded rapidly, the number of people giving orders has grown and grown, while the those who are working have fallen," Liu wrote. "Instead, the number of slackers has rapidly grown!"

"If this carries on, JD will have no hope! And the company will only be heartlessly kicked out of the market! Slackers are not my brothers!" he added

The term he used, which is commonly translated in China as "slackers" can be directly translated as people who drift along aimlessly or waste time.

The contents of his note were reported by major Chinese media outlets such as financial magazine Caijing and the 21st Century Herald newspaper on Saturday as well as widely shared on Twitter-like platform Weibo, where it was read more than 400 million times.

CUTS AND SLOWDOWN

Three JD employees, who declined to be named as they were not permitted to speak to the media, told Reuters that morale at the company was low after several senior executive departures and layoffs across the firm in recent weeks. One said the cuts also affected vice-president level staff.

Tech website The Information reported this week that JD.com could cut up to 8 percent of its workforce. JD, which had more than 178,000 full-time employees at the end of last year, said the figure was incorrect.

"Now is kind of an inflection point, where too many people and too many business leaders or department leaders have been laid off. No one is safe," one of the sources said.

He added that it had affected productivity in his department and that many workers checked Weibo, the stock markets or played games rather than focus on work.

The layoffs "are pretty much all JD employees can talk about," he said.

The JD spokesman, when asked about morale, said most of the team was highly committed.

"Change - while uncomfortable for some - can be encouraging for most, who are dedicated to our shared future."

JD, which is backed by Walmart Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and China's Tencent Holdings, in February posted its lowest quarterly revenue growth rate since its 2015 initial public offering.

Other Chinese tech giants have lowered growth forecasts and cut staff bonuses amid the slowdown, which has driven calls for better work conditions for its workers.

The '996' work schedule, which refers to a 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. workday, six days a week, has in particular become the target of online debate and protests on some coding platforms, where workers have swapped examples of excessive overtime demands at some firms.

Alibaba Group founder and billionaire Jack Ma also weighed in on Friday, telling the company's employees in a speech that the opportunity to work such hours was a "blessing".

Liu said JD did not force its staff to work the "996" or even a "995" overtime schedule.

"But every person must have the desire to push oneself to the limit!" he said.

(Additional Reporting by Cate Cadell and Zhang Min in BEIJING; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 2.12% 188.91 Delayed Quote.37.82%
JD.COM 1.23% 30.57 Delayed Quote.46.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
05:21aJACK MA : China's JD.com boss criticises 'slackers' as company makes cuts
RE
04/12JACK MA : China's Ant Financial amasses 50 million users, mostly low-income, in new health plan
RE
04/10JACK MA : China's giant money market fund relaxes investment restrictions
RE
02/22JACK MA : Apple Teams With Jack Ma -- WSJ
DJ
2018JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018JACK MA : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2018JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma is a Communist Party member, China state paper reveals
RE
2018JACK MA : China's E-Commerce King is a Communist
DJ
2018JACK MA : Trade war and censors blow chill wind through China's giant tech scene
RE
2018JACK MA : Asian Markets Largely Rally After Weak Start, Led By Chinese Stocks
DJ
2018JACK MA : Alibaba's on-demand online services unit valued at $30 billion - sources
RE
2018JACK MA : Alibaba's Ma calls U.S.-China trade war "most stupid thing in this world"
RE
2018JACK MA : Unlisted gems bolster returns for top British fund manager
RE
2018JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says in talks with Indonesia on tech training institute
RE
2018JACK MA : China Airbnb rival Xiaozhu.com raises nearly $300 million from Jack Ma fund
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/11JEFF BEZOS : Walmart responds to Bezos with tweet asking Amazon to pay taxes
RE
04/08DANIEL LOEB : Loeb's Third Point building stake to pressure Sony - sources
RE
04/12DAVID EINHORN : David Einhorn's Greenlight says Tesla 'on the brink' of failure
RE
04/08WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO - FT
RE
04/08CARLOS GHOSN : With one final vote, Nissan shareholders dump Ghosn, seek clarity on company's future
RE
04/12JACK MA : China's Ant Financial amasses 50 million users, mostly low-income, in new health plan
RE
04/10JACK MA : China's giant money market fund relaxes investment restrictions
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Laurence Fink Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab David Simon Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About