Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

Jack Ma donates two million masks for coronavirus crisis in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 08:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma speaks at VivaTech fair in Paris

Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has pledged to donate two million protective masks for distribution across Europe, with a first consignment arriving in Belgium late on Friday.

A cargo plane loaded with 500,000 masks and other medical supplies such as test kits landed at Liege Airport. The consignment will be sent to Italy, a joint statement by the Alibaba and Jack Ma foundations, the Belgian region of Wallonia and Liege Airport said.

Further flights are due arrive in coming days to the airport, which is set to become Alibaba's main European hub for e-commerce shipments.

Ma has also said he will donate 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and one million masks to the United States, while urging international cooperation to fight the health crisis.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
08:17aJACK MA : Jack Ma donates two million masks for coronavirus crisis in Europe
RE
03/13JACK MA : Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to U.S. in fight against coronavirus
RE
2019JACK MA : The Money Men Who Enabled Adam Neumann and the -2-
DJ
2019JACK MA : Jack Ma's Ant Lures Hundreds of Millions of Borrowers
DJ
2019JACK MA : SoftBank's Son sticks with gut-led investing in chat with Alibaba's Ma
RE
2019JACK MA : Competition intensifies in China's $100 billion, red-hot ETF market
RE
2019JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says Singles' Day shopping results miss expectations
RE
2019JACK MA : Tearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
2019JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019JACK MA : With racing and music events, Tesla gets over marketing allergy in China
RE
2019JACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma talk aliens and AI, skip issues like trade
RE
2019JACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma to talk at Shanghai tech event this week
RE
2019JACK MA : Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth
RE
2019JACK MA : Alibaba puts CFO in charge of investment in major management reshuffle
RE
2019JACK MA : SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Lost $130 Million on Bitcoin
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/11CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10% as Shares Plummet
DJ
03/11WARREN BUFFETT : Omaha mayor
RE
03/13ELON MUSK : Tesla chief Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus
RE
03/09WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square gains nearly 3% in early 2020, warns of volatility
RE
03/13WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD says making 5 million masks daily to fight virus
RE
03/10ELON MUSK : Tesla scouting central U.S. for new factory, Musk says
RE
03/12JAMIE DIMON : bank
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Jacques Aschenbroich Werner Baumann Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers David Henry Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Stefan Persson Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group