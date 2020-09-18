Log in
Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

Jack Ma's Ant Group wins Shanghai OK for launch of giant dual IPO

09/18/2020 | 06:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees are seen at the reception desk of Ant Financial Services Group at its headquarters in Hangzhou

China's Ant Group has received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for a domestic initial public offering, the bourse said on Friday, bringing the financial technology firm closer to a dual-listing expected to be worth up to $30 billion.

Backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Ant plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's STAR Market, in what sources have said could be the world's largest IPO and come as soon as October.

The company is planning to seek listing approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as early as next week, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Ant aims to open books after China's week-long National Day holiday on October 1-7 and go public around the end of next month, said the sources, who declined to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

The timetable has not yet been finalized and is subject to change, they cautioned.

Ant and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHANGHAI A INDEX 2.07% 3498.5492 Real-time Quote.7.25%
