Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to U.S. in fight against coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma said he will donate 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and 1 million masks to the United States and urged international cooperation to fight the health crisis.

Ma's initiative, a collaboration between his private charity and Alibaba Foundation, had recently donated relief materials to areas in Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain.

U.S. testing of coronavirus was hampered by flawed kits distributed by the federal government in February, which gave some false results. That has set the country back in containing an outbreak that has infected more than 122,000 people worldwide and more than 1,660 in the United States.

Ma said speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

"The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country," Ma said in a statement.

Silicon Valley billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates had recently announced initiatives http://bit.ly/2vVgxQ0 to expand testing for the virus in their local areas.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
03:15pJACK MA : Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to U.S. in fight against coronavirus
RE
2019JACK MA : The Money Men Who Enabled Adam Neumann and the -2-
DJ
2019JACK MA : Jack Ma's Ant Lures Hundreds of Millions of Borrowers
DJ
2019JACK MA : SoftBank's Son sticks with gut-led investing in chat with Alibaba's Ma
RE
2019JACK MA : Competition intensifies in China's $100 billion, red-hot ETF market
RE
2019JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says Singles' Day shopping results miss expectations
RE
2019JACK MA : Tearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
2019JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019JACK MA : With racing and music events, Tesla gets over marketing allergy in China
RE
2019JACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma talk aliens and AI, skip issues like trade
RE
2019JACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma to talk at Shanghai tech event this week
RE
2019JACK MA : Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth
RE
2019JACK MA : Alibaba puts CFO in charge of investment in major management reshuffle
RE
2019JACK MA : SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Lost $130 Million on Bitcoin
DJ
2019JACK MA : Foxconn chairman Gou aims to step down to pave way for younger talent
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/11CARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10% as Shares Plummet
DJ
03/11WARREN BUFFETT : Omaha mayor
RE
01:24pELON MUSK : Tesla chief Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus
RE
03/09WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square gains nearly 3% in early 2020, warns of volatility
RE
03:29aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD says making 5 million masks daily to fight virus
RE
03/10ELON MUSK : Tesla scouting central U.S. for new factory, Musk says
RE
06:06pBILL GATES : Buffett's Berkshire taps former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault for board, as Bill Gates steps aside
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group