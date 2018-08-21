Malaysia Can't Afford $22 Billion Beijing-Backed Projects, Mahathir Tells China

By Chun Han Wong

BEIJING--Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he plans to defer or cancel some $22 billion worth of Chinese-backed infrastructure projects, after explaining his objections to China's leaders.

At a Tuesday media briefing at the end of a five-day China trip, Mr. Mahathir said he told President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders that Malaysia needs to cut its debt burden and isn't able to afford those projects, at least for now.

"They see our point of view," the prime minister told reporters in televised remarks. "They understand our problem. They understand why we have to reduce our debt."

Mr. Mahathir's China visit was his first since he won election in May. During the campaign and since, he has criticized the high-profile Chinese projects in Malaysia, as well as Beijing's efforts to assert territorial claims in the South China Sea, forming a fraught undercurrent to his meetings with Chinese leaders.

Official Chinese accounts of Mr. Mahathir's meetings with Mr. Xi and Premier Li Keqiang didn't mention any discussion of the Chinese infrastructure deals.

Asked by reporters about Mr. Mahathir's comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, "It's unavoidable for some problems and differences of opinion to emerge as two countries cooperate together." He said that Mr. Mahathir and Chinese leaders agreed to resolve their differences through friendly consultations.

Mr. Mahathir's government has frozen China-backed projects to build a $20 billion railway line and two energy pipelines in Malaysia that are part of Mr. Xi's signature Belt and Road initiative, citing inflated contract values and excessive borrowings. Those deals were agreed to in 2016 with the government of Najib Razak, who stepped down as prime minister after a stunning electoral loss in May to Mr. Mahathir's opposition coalition.

Mr. Mahathir's government is investigating whether some of the funds for the Chinese-backed contracts were diverted to pay debt owed by a state investment fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB.

Malaysian officials believe a central figure in the 1MDB scandal, Malaysian financier Jho Low, is living in China to evade arrest. At Tuesday's briefing, Mr. Mahathir said he didn't press China for the extradition of Mr. Low, something he had been expected to raise.

Mr. Low maintains his innocence, representatives for his lawyers said this month.

During his trip, Mr. Mahathir struck a largely conciliatory tone with his Chinese hosts, telling officials and businessmen that Chinese investments are welcome as long as they benefit Malaysia's economy, even as his government scraps deals it deems unviable.

"It is all about borrowing too much money which we cannot afford, we cannot repay," Mr. Mahathir said. "So we must find a way to exit these projects and at the lowest cost possible."

Malaysia could revive the projects if they become viable in the future, Mr. Mahathir said. Its government expects to pay a "quite substantial" amount in compensation for scrapping the railway project, he said.

On Monday, Mr. Mahathir and Premier Li agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and boost two-way trade, such as by increasing Chinese purchases of Malaysian agricultural goods like palm oil.

Still, signs of friction emerged. At their joint media appearance, when Mr. Li asked whether Malaysia stands with China in defending free trade, Mr. Mahathir replied, "Free trade should also be fair trade."

"We do not want a situation where there is a new version of colonialism happening because poor countries are unable to compete with rich countries in terms of just open, free trade," Mr. Mahathir said.

Mr. Mahathir earlier used the first part of his visit to pitch for fresh Chinese investments. "We are not against Chinese companies, but we are against borrowing money from outside and having projects which are not necessary and which are very costly," Mr. Mahathir said Sunday at a forum organized by the China Entrepreneur Club, a business group led by Jack Ma, executive chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

