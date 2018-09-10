CBS Chief Moonves Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves is stepping down from the company amid accusations that he sexually harassed and assaulted numerous women over his career, a stunning downfall for one of the entertainment industry's most powerful figures.

Alibaba's Jack Ma Expected to Reveal Succession Plan

Alibaba founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma is expected to unveil a succession strategy for the company on Monday, on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

Warner Bros.' Box-Office Streak Continues

The horror movie "The Nun" topped the domestic box office in its first weekend, scoring a best for the "Conjuring" franchise and another win for Warner Bros.

D.E. Shaw Partner Fights Back After Firing

Daniel Michalow, former partner at $51 billion hedge fund, claims defamation and seeks hundreds of millions of dollars.

The 5G Race: China and U.S. Battle to Control World's Fastest Wireless Internet

A new wireless era promises to transform how people use the internet, and two countries are fighting over who dominate. At stake are billions of dollars in royalties, a head start in developing new technologies and national security.

Apple Says China Tariffs Would Hit Watch, AirPods

Apple Inc. said proposed U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods would affect several of its products including the Apple Watch, hurting American consumers and putting the company at a competitive disadvantage.

Tesla Shares Slide After More Executives Leave, Musk Interview

Tesla's share price approached its 2018 low after the electric-car maker lost more executives and Chief Executive Elon Musk was seen appearing to smoke marijuana during an interview.

Ex-Teva Chairman Accused of Pump-and-Dump Scheme

A former chairman of Teva Pharmaceutical and an investor known for benefiting from the hype around cryptocurrencies were sued by regulators over claims they masterminded a pump-and-dump scheme.

Tech Firms Say China Tariffs Will Set Back U.S.'s 5G Goals

Intel and a handful of tech giants are invoking one of the White House's priorities-leadership in an emerging wireless technology known as 5G-to argue against adding tariffs on $200 billion in goods from China.

Toyota to Suspend Output at Plants After Earthquake

Toyota Motor said it would suspend production at more than a dozen Japanese assembly plants after an earthquake cut power to a key parts factory in northern Japan.