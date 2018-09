DOJ Opened Probe of Tesla After Musk's Going-Private Tweet

Tesla said it received a "voluntary request for documents" from the Justice Department, which came after CEO Elon Musk's tweet about taking the electric-car maker private.

Oracle Buys Its Way to Stability

The software giant's booming buybacks help its stock price despite disappointing financial results.

WeWork Reaches Settlement on Noncompete Pacts

The shared-office company agreed to sharply curtail its practice of requiring most employees to sign broad noncompete agreements, as part of a settlement with the attorneys general of New York and Illinois.

Weinstein Prosecutors Look Into Filmmaker's Days at Miramax

Manhattan prosecutors in recent weeks have contacted people who worked with Harvey Weinstein at Miramax in an attempt to gather evidence of the embattled filmmaker's alleged prior bad acts, according to people familiar with the matter.

Futures Regulator Fines NEX Group Subsidiary $50 Million

Intercapital Capital Markets agreed to pay $50 million to settle claims that its brokers helped manipulate a financial benchmark used to calculate a range of interest-rate products.

Former SeaWorld CEO Settles Claim He Misled Investors

James Atchison will pay more than $1 million to settle SEC charges he wasn't upfront with investors about the impact documentary film "Blackfish" would have on the theme-park operator.

Ferrari Powers Through a Curve

The high-end car maker navigates a tricky transition with its high valuation intact, but faces challenges.

Why General Mills Went to the Dogs

General Mills is recording weak sales in its core businesses and warned that near-term growth may disappoint for its recently acquired pet-food brand.

Marsh & McLennan Aims for Growth With Acquisition of U.K. Insurer

Marsh & McLennan has agreed to a $5.66 billion deal to buy U.K.-based Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group, forming a global insurance broker with $17 billion in annual revenue.

Alibaba's Jack Ma Denies Beijing Forced Him Out

Billionaire Jack Ma said China's government didn't push him to step down as head of Alibaba, blaming rumors emanating from outside China for fueling such speculation.