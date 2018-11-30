AT&T Plans 3-Tiered WarnerMedia Streaming Service to Take On Netflix

AT&T, trying to reassure investors it can capitalize on its big acquisition of Time Warner, plans to offer three versions of a new streaming video service next year that will feature original movies and television series from Warner Bros., Turner and HBO.

HP Profit Surges as PC Business Remains Strong

An upswing in the personal-computer market helped HP Inc. more than double its profit in the latest quarter, and the company signaled strong growth in technology spending from corporate clients and consumers in 2019

Factory Shutdown Plans Give GM Leverage in Labor Talks

General Motors' plans to shut down several U.S. factories will give the Detroit car maker a bargaining chip that it can use next year in contract talks with the United Auto Workers union to extract concessions on wages and other benefits.

J. Crew Scraps Cheaper Brand, Putting Deal With Amazon in Doubt

J. Crew will discontinue budget clothing line Mercantile-the only brand it sells on Amazon-and shut down the newly launched brand Nevereven, according to an internal company memo.

Deutsche Bank Raided in Money-Laundering Probe

German authorities raided Deutsche Bank offices as part of an investigation into whether the firm helped clients launder money through tax havens. One of the employees suspected of involvement works in the division responsible for fighting financial crime, according to people familiar with the matter

Abercrombie Shares Surge as Sales Reflect Turnaround Progress

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch rose as much as 24% as the retailer posted stronger-than-expected quarterly sales and reduced the number of stores it plans to close this year.

Bayer to Cut 12,000 Jobs, Shed Coppertone and Dr. Scholl Brands

Germany's Bayer said it would cut 12,000 jobs and sell its animal-health business, Coppertone sunscreens and Dr. Scholl's foot-care products in an effort to win back investors' trust after a string of setbacks.

Jack Ma's Ant Financial Appoints Alibaba Executive as Its President

Ant Financial Services Group appointed Hu Xiaoming, a senior Alibaba executive, as its president, elevating a longtime lieutenant of billionaire Jack Ma to a top role at the Chinese financial-technology giant.

Brookfield Pulls Multibillion-Dollar U.K. Deal as Brexit Uncertainty Bites

Brexit uncertainty is weighing on trans-Atlantic deal making, as a trio of global investors led by property giant Brookfield Property Group pulled a multibillion-dollar bid to take a British retailer private.

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Commit to Alliance

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi said they were committed to their globe-spanning auto alliance as senior executives from all three met formally for the first time since the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the partnership's prime architect.