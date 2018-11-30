Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2018 | 01:16am CET
AT&T Plans 3-Tiered WarnerMedia Streaming Service to Take On Netflix

AT&T, trying to reassure investors it can capitalize on its big acquisition of Time Warner, plans to offer three versions of a new streaming video service next year that will feature original movies and television series from Warner Bros., Turner and HBO. 

 
HP Profit Surges as PC Business Remains Strong

An upswing in the personal-computer market helped HP Inc. more than double its profit in the latest quarter, and the company signaled strong growth in technology spending from corporate clients and consumers in 2019 

 
Factory Shutdown Plans Give GM Leverage in Labor Talks

General Motors' plans to shut down several U.S. factories will give the Detroit car maker a bargaining chip that it can use next year in contract talks with the United Auto Workers union to extract concessions on wages and other benefits. 

 
J. Crew Scraps Cheaper Brand, Putting Deal With Amazon in Doubt

J. Crew will discontinue budget clothing line Mercantile-the only brand it sells on Amazon-and shut down the newly launched brand Nevereven, according to an internal company memo. 

 
Deutsche Bank Raided in Money-Laundering Probe

German authorities raided Deutsche Bank offices as part of an investigation into whether the firm helped clients launder money through tax havens. One of the employees suspected of involvement works in the division responsible for fighting financial crime, according to people familiar with the matter 

 
Abercrombie Shares Surge as Sales Reflect Turnaround Progress

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch rose as much as 24% as the retailer posted stronger-than-expected quarterly sales and reduced the number of stores it plans to close this year. 

 
Bayer to Cut 12,000 Jobs, Shed Coppertone and Dr. Scholl Brands

Germany's Bayer said it would cut 12,000 jobs and sell its animal-health business, Coppertone sunscreens and Dr. Scholl's foot-care products in an effort to win back investors' trust after a string of setbacks. 

 
Jack Ma's Ant Financial Appoints Alibaba Executive as Its President

Ant Financial Services Group appointed Hu Xiaoming, a senior Alibaba executive, as its president, elevating a longtime lieutenant of billionaire Jack Ma to a top role at the Chinese financial-technology giant. 

 
Brookfield Pulls Multibillion-Dollar U.K. Deal as Brexit Uncertainty Bites

Brexit uncertainty is weighing on trans-Atlantic deal making, as a trio of global investors led by property giant Brookfield Property Group pulled a multibillion-dollar bid to take a British retailer private. 

 
Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Commit to Alliance

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi said they were committed to their globe-spanning auto alliance as senior executives from all three met formally for the first time since the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the partnership's prime architect.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
01:16aJACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/29JACK MA : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/27JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma is a Communist Party member, China state paper reveals
RE
11/26JACK MA : China's E-Commerce King is a Communist
DJ
11/13JACK MA : Trade war and censors blow chill wind through China's giant tech scene
RE
11/12JACK MA : Asian Markets Largely Rally After Weak Start, Led By Chinese Stocks
DJ
11/08JACK MA : Alibaba's on-demand online services unit valued at $30 billion - sources
RE
11/05JACK MA : Alibaba's Ma calls U.S.-China trade war "most stupid thing in this world"
RE
11/02JACK MA : Unlisted gems bolster returns for top British fund manager
RE
10/15JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says in talks with Indonesia on tech training institute
RE
10/10JACK MA : China Airbnb rival Xiaozhu.com raises nearly $300 million from Jack Ma fund
RE
10/01JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/20JACK MA : Xinhua
RE
09/19JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/18JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
11/23WARREN BUFFETT : No more fake Fidelity or bogus Buffett - China bars new copycat fund names
RE
11/26GEORGE SOROS : Dell, Soros-backed Waypoint Leasing files for bankruptcy
RE
11/24IGOR SECHIN : Rosneft's Sechin flies to Venezuela, rebukes Maduro over oil shipments
RE
11/29JOHN WHITTAKER : Intu shares nose-dive after Whittaker consortium drops bid
RE
11/29CARLOS GHOSN : Japan central banker mum on alleged involvement in Ghosn transaction
RE
11/25CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE
11/24CARLOS GHOSN : Nhk
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Paul Allen Gilberto Benetton Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Nicandro Durante John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.