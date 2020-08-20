Log in
Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/20/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Facebook's Zuckerberg Questioned in FTC Antitrust Probe

The Federal Trade Commission this week questioned Facebookfounder Mark Zuckerberg in its probe into whether the social-media giant has violated U.S. antitrust laws 

 
Bankrupt Valaris Meets With Opposition to Restructuring

Lenders took aim at Valaris's $7.1 billion restructuring plan at the London-based offshore contractor's debut chapter 11 hearing. 

 
Bayer Settles Essure Birth-Control Litigation for $1.6 Billion

Bayer said it will pay $1.6 billion to settle claims that its birth-control device Essure causes serious health complications, the latest in a string of settlements by the German company. 

 
News Publishers Join Fight Against Apple Over App Store Terms

The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal are among companies seeking more favorable terms in Apple's app store. 

 
Volkswagen Notches Early Win in Legal Fight With SEC

A federal judge dismissed part of a civil fraud case against Volkswagen, a ruling that validated the company's claims that regulators piled on with a 2019 lawsuit over its emissions scandal. 

 
Jack Ma's Ant Group Produces $3.5 Billion Profit in Six Months as IPO Looms

The Chinese financial-technology giant backed by billionaire Jack Ma earned roughly $3.5 billion over a recent six-month period, showing how lucrative the company's business has been as it gears up for a blockbuster IPO. 

 
Dutch Retail Chain HEMA Seeks Protection From U.S. Creditors

Dutch department store chain HEMA B.V. has sought protection from its U.S. creditors to complete a financial restructuring in Europe that aims to trim about EUR400 million ($474 million) in debt from its balance sheet and help it withstand the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
J&J Plans Pivotal Trial for Covid-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson plans to start a late-stage trial for the company's Covid-19 vaccine in late September, and aims to enroll 60,000 subjects. 

 
CBS Seeking Over $5 Million for 2021 Super Bowl Ads

Ad buyers seek assurances they will be let out of their commitments in the event the game can't be played, sources say. 

 
Engaged Capital Targets Evolent Health

Activist investor Engaged Capital is taking aim at healthcare-software and services company Evolent Health, amassing a 9.9% stake and demanding changes to operations or alternatives including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.22% 473.1 Delayed Quote.57.61%
BAYER AG 0.23% 56.75 Delayed Quote.-22.18%
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC. -0.80% 13.56 Delayed Quote.49.83%
FACEBOOK 2.44% 269.01 Delayed Quote.31.06%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 0.64% 44.29 Delayed Quote.36.80%
VALARIS PLC -68.42% 0.1042 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.97% 137.96 Delayed Quote.-22.48%
