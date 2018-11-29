News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bogle Sounds a Warning on Index Funds

The father of the index fund says their increasing dominance may create some of the "major issues of the coming era."

Jack Ma's Ant Financial Appoints Alibaba Executive as Its President

Ant Financial Services Group appointed Hu Xiaoming, a senior Alibaba executive, as its president, elevating a longtime lieutenant of billionaire Jack Ma to a top role at the Chinese financial-technology giant.

CFOs Face a Tough Task: Freeing Cash Trapped on Their Balance Sheets

This scenario comes as capital spending by companies in 2017 has dropped and central banks are tightening policies, resulting in higher financing costs for businesses. As a result, some companies may need more cash on hand to fund or finance certain transactions.

Goldman Sachs Promotes Asia Bankers

Goldman Sachs has promoted Aaron Arth and Iain Drayton, who are taking on additional roles as co-chief operating officers of the firm's investment banking division in Asia excluding Japan.

TD Bank Reports Higher Profit, Boosted by U.S. Retail Business

Toronto-Dominion Bank Group reported a higher profit in the fourth quarter that was lifted by significantly higher earnings from its U.S. retail business.

Deutsche Bank Raided in Money-Laundering Probe

Offices of German lender Deutsche Bank were searched by police and prosecutors seeking evidence in connection with alleged money laundering.

Investors to Analyze Fed Minutes for Signs of Economic Risks

Investors will be analyzing the minutes of the Federal Reserve's November meeting for how officials judged potential risks to the economy, including their initial assessment of the market selloff in October.

Distress Signal: Risky Chinese Bonds Leave Investors Underwater

Sinking prices in recent months have pushed dozens of Chinese companies' U.S.-dollar bonds into distressed territory, a sign of looming problems for investors and businesses as China's economy loses steam.

Fed Chairman Says Interest Rates Are Just Below Estimates of Neutral

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that interest rates are "just below" a broad range of Fed officials' estimates of a level considered neutral, a setting designed to neither speed nor slow growth.

British Banks Are Healthy Enough to Handle a Chaotic Brexit

The U.K.'s banking system is strong enough to ride out the shock of a disruptive Brexit, the Bank of England said after all the country's major lenders passed its annual stress test.