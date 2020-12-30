Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

12/30/2020 | 12:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Fed, Treasury Provide One-Week Reprieve for 'Main Street' Program

The cutoff date for the Main Street Lending Program will be extended from Dec. 31 to Jan. 8 following a surge in demand. 

 
China Eyes Shrinking Jack Ma's Business Empire

Beijing could potentially take a larger stake in Mr. Ma's businesses, as regulators zero in on the billionaire in a campaign to strengthen oversight of an increasingly influential tech sphere. 

 
'There Was a Piece Missing-We Were All White': One Bank Targets Racial Inequity

Companies across the U.S. are pledging to hire and promote more women and people of color, in many cases saying they want to make their workplaces reflect their customers. Boston-based Eastern Bank has made sustained efforts yet still says "we have a long way to go." 

 
Green Energy Will Need More Storage Space

Governments around the world have greatly raised their decarbonization ambitions and it will be necessary to store excess electricity for use in lean times. 

 
How the 2020 QE Boom Might Trip Up Central Bankers

Conventional central-bank accounting makes bond buying look riskier if interest rates rise, but the circumstances in which it poses a threat may be relatively limited. 

 
Bitcoin Looks to Gain Traction in Payments

High fees and volatility present obstacles to the soaring digital currency becoming a payments staple, but PayPal's decision to allow customers to buy and sell bitcoin could be a step toward the mainstream. 

 
Covid-19 Deals Different Hands for Family Finances

The Mallons have bought a second home. Melina Rodriguez's work dried up, but she still had the wherewithal to start a new business. Maria Patton lost her job and now lives out of a car with her son. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. 

 
Treasury Warns Banks of Covid-19 Vaccine Fraud

The department's enforcement unit alerted financial institutions to possible ransomware attacks targeting vaccine distribution networks. 

 
China Tells Ant Group to Refocus on Its Payments Business

Chinese financial regulators moved to rein in Ant Group, the financial-technology giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, telling it to switch its focus back to its mainstay payments business and rectify problems in faster-growing areas.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-20 0015ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 3.20% 22941.675 Real-time Quote.241.85%
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
12:17aJACK MA : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12/28JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen led 2020's Biggest Real-Estate Deals
DJ
12/27JACK MA : China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
RE
12/25JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12/25ALEXANDER NOVAK : Novak says Russia backs OPEC+ 500,000 bpd oil output hike from February
RE
12/24JACK MA : ADRs Slip in Christmas Eve Trading Amid Pressure on Alibaba Shares
DJ
12/24JAMIE DIMON : "You Don't Have Time for an Ambulance"
DJ
12/24JAMES DAVIS : VST Enterprises Ltd: Cyber Tech Solution To Solve UK / Euro Freight Ban
DJ
12/22TIM COOK : Elon Musk Says He Once Approached Apple CEO About Buying Tesla -- Update
DJ
12/22ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Says He Once Approached Apple CEO About Buying Tesla
DJ
12/22WOLFGANG LEITNER : Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
DJ
12/22ALESSANDRO FOTI : Fineco says its CEO Foti not interested in becoming UniCredit boss
RE
12/21ERIC SCHMIDT : Big Tech's stealth push to influence the Biden administration
RE
12/21ALIKO DANGOTE : Dangote Cement to return cash to shareholders via buyback deal
RE
12/20ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
12/27JACK MA : China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
RE
12/25ALEXANDER NOVAK : Novak says Russia backs OPEC+ 500,000 bpd oil output hike from February
RE
12/24JACK MA : ADRs Slip in Christmas Eve Trading Amid Pressure on Alibaba Shares
DJ
12/25JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12/28JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen led 2020's Biggest Real-Estate Deals
DJ
12/24JAMIE DIMON : "You Don't Have Time for an Ambulance"
DJ
12/24JAMES DAVIS : VST Enterprises Ltd: Cyber Tech Solution To Solve UK / Euro Freight Ban
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Mukesh Ambani Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Louis Camilleri Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi Nicandro Durante Sergio Ermotti Emmanuel Faber Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johann Philip Green Luigi Gubitosi Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Ugur Sahin Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Peter Thiel Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Gustavo Werneck Da Cunha Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ