Tech Shares Roil Market as Stocks Fall for Second Week

A stinging stretch of volatility continued, dragging U.S. stocks to their second straight week of declines. Shares of Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet fell about 4.1% or more this week.

Why Fed Officials Are Begging for More Stimulus

Central bankers want more stimulus from Congress because new research says spending, not lower rates, would do more to prevent deeper economic scars among the unemployed, businesses and state governments from the pandemic.

Economy Week Ahead: Consumers, Industrial Output and Central Banks

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting highlights a week of central-bank statements and fresh data to help investors and economists gauge the pace of recovery from the pandemic.

Daily U.S. Coronavirus Cases Drop Slightly; India's Count Surges

The U.S. added 41,471 cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, a decline from a day earlier, while India reported its fourth straight day with more than 90,000 cases.

Italy Seeks Economic Rebirth With EU Coronavirus Recovery Money

For Europe, much now hinges on whether Italy can find a useful way to spend roughly EUR200 billion in EU grants and cheap loans.

European Central Bank Smothers Government Bond Market

The central bank is vacuuming up sovereign bonds faster than governments can pump them out, keeping a tight lid on borrowing costs as the region spends on coronavirus relief measures.

China's New Financial Rules to Cover Jack Ma's Ant Group

The People's Bank of China said firms that operate two or more financial businesses in the country will be classified as financial-holding companies.

China Serves Up Pig-Backed Loans for Its Hogtied Farmers

China is so desperate to rebuild pig herds after swine fever that its banks are experimenting with loans to farmers backed by a novel asset: their hogs.

The Wildly Popular Trades Behind the Market's Swoon and Surge

Investors are trading stock options and chasing fast-rising shares at record rates, activity that's expected to jolt markets through the coming election.

China's Average New Home Prices Rose in August

China's average new home prices continued to rise at a faster pace in August from the previous month, as the real-estate sector rebounds from the coronavirus crisis and cheap credit flows into the market.