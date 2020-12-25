Log in
Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/25/2020 | 07:16pm EST
U.K., EU Reach Historic Trade Deal, Capping Brexit Saga

The U.K. and the European Union secured an agreement over their future relations, calming the worst fears of a major economic disruption in coming weeks as Britain unmoors from its largest trading partner. 

 
House Efforts to Alter Virus Package Fail, Leaving Aid in Limbo

Dueling moves to boost coronavirus stimulus checks and cut foreign aid were blocked, as President Trump remained silent on his plans after demanding that lawmakers increase direct payments. 

 
Stocks End Modestly Higher in Shortened Session

U.S. stocks rose in light holiday trading as investors tracked the latest developments on a new coronavirus aid package and the historic trade deal reached between the U.K. and European Union. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Daily Case Count Rises

The U.S. reported more than 228,000 new Covid-19 cases for Wednesday, up from more than 195,000 a day earlier, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths fell slightly, to 3,359 from 3,410. 

 
Israel to Enter Another Lockdown as Cases Rise Again

Israel will impose a third nationwide lockdown starting Sunday to contain a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, even as the government kicked off its vaccination campaign this week. 

 
Treasury Yields Slip in Holiday-Shortened Session

Government-bond yields declined after the EU struck a trade deal with the U.K., ending more than four years of uncertainty between the two major U.S. allies. 

 
Bitcoin Rally Has Already Outlasted 2017 Run

The volatile digital currency has tripled in price this year, but unlike some past surges, it is holding on to gains longer. 

 
Carbon Prices Jump Despite Record Drop in Emissions

The European Union's decision to curb greenhouse gases is driving the latest rally, putting carbon credits on par with gold as one of the best performing commodity-linked assets. 

 
Alibaba Selloff Deepens as Antitrust Probe Rattles Investors

Shares in Alibaba tumbled, extending a recent pullback, as China stepped up pressure on the e-commerce giant and its billionaire co-founder Jack Ma. 

 
Gas Is Cleaner Than Oil, But It Still Has a Transition Problem

As a relatively clean fossil fuel, natural gas will play a useful role for years to come. It is less certain that it will be a profitable one.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-25-20 1915ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -13.34% 222 Delayed Quote.4.67%
BITCOIN - EURO 3.82% 20254.275 Real-time Quote.201.32%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.09% 0.89929 Delayed Quote.6.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.33% 51.29 Delayed Quote.-22.55%
WTI 0.53% 48.289 Delayed Quote.-21.71%
