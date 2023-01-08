Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up control

01/08/2023 | 08:59pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Alibaba Group's Jack Ma

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shares of listed Chinese companies that count Ant Group as a major shareholder rose on Monday, after announcing that Ant founder Jack Ma is no longer their controller following an overhaul at the fintech giant.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Ma's Alibaba jumped more than 5%.

Shares of Longshine Technology Group Co Ltd, Jilin Zhengyuan, Shanghai Golden Bridge Infotech Co, Orbbec Inc and Hundsun Technologies, in which Ant owns a more than 5% stake, also rose.

Ant said over the weekend that founder Jack Ma will give up control of the company.

The overhaul seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
Popular Business Leaders
 