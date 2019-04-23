Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Lost $130 Million on Bitcoin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/23/2019 | 07:15am EDT

By Rachael Levy and Liz Hoffman

Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of SoftBank Group Corp., made a huge personal bet on bitcoin just as prices for the digital currency peaked, losing more than $130 million when he sold out, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Son, who launched the world's biggest venture-capital fund on the strength of his long-term investing acumen, made the investment at the recommendation of a well-known bitcoin booster, whose investment firm SoftBank bought in 2017, the people said.

The investment came at the peak of the bitcoin frenzy in late 2017 after the digital currency had already risen more than 10 fold that year. The exact size of the bet couldn't be determined, but bitcoin peaked at nearly $20,000 in mid December 2017 and Mr. Son sold in early 2018 after bitcoin had plummeted, the people said.

Bitcoin closed Monday at $5,381.05.

Mr. Son is known for quick investment decisions and big risky bets, most of which have paid off. He decided to back Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after spending just five minutes with its founder, Jack Ma. He took a half-hour to greenlight a $200 million investment in a startup that grows vegetables indoors.

Mr. Son's previously unreported loss shows that even some of the world's most sophisticated and wealthiest investors got caught up in the frenzy. With a net worth estimated by Bloomberg LP at $19 billion, Mr. Son will hardly notice, though it dents his reputation as a patient and prophetic investor.

A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment on Mr. Son's behalf.

Mr. Son was encouraged to make the investment by Peter Briger, the co-chairman of asset manager Fortress Investment Group, the people said. SoftBank bought Fortress in February 2017, inheriting the asset manager's bitcoin reserves along with its more traditional investment funds.

Fortress under Mr. Briger first bought bitcoin in 2013, when it was still a fringe technology used mainly in the darker corners of web commerce. By the time the SoftBank deal was completed, its holdings were worth more than $150 million.

Mr. Briger declined to comment through a spokesman.

Mr. Son built SoftBank mostly on long-term technology investments and used his record to launch the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund. The fund, backed by the government investment fund of Saudi Arabia, owns big stakes in Uber Technologies Inc. and WeWork Cos., and has been credited with driving up valuations of some of the biggest private technology companies.

The Vision Fund is facing a test of its success with the coming initial public offering of Uber, which is aiming for a valuation of as much as $100 billion, below previous expectations but still above where the fund invested.

Even as it looks ahead to futuristic technology, SoftBank's most immediate problem is its controlling stake in U.S. mobile phone company Sprint Corp. The 2013 deal has weighed down the conglomerate with debt, limiting its investing options.

Last week The Wall Street Journal reported that Sprint and T-Mobile's merger had been challenged by U.S. Justice Department staff lawyers, who expressed concerns that the all-stock deal would threaten competition.

Sprint, hoping for approval, said in a regulatory filing last week: "Sprint is in a very difficult situation that is only getting worse. Sprint is not on a sustainable competitive path."

Write to Rachael Levy at rachael.levy@wsj.com and Liz Hoffman at liz.hoffman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.26% 11555 End-of-day quote.64.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
04/23JACK MA : SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Lost $130 Million on Bitcoin
DJ
04/15JACK MA : Foxconn chairman Gou aims to step down to pave way for younger talent
RE
04/13JACK MA : China's JD.com boss criticises 'slackers' as company makes cuts
RE
04/12JACK MA : China's Ant Financial amasses 50 million users, mostly low-income, in new health plan
RE
04/10JACK MA : China's giant money market fund relaxes investment restrictions
RE
02/22JACK MA : Apple Teams With Jack Ma -- WSJ
DJ
2018JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018JACK MA : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2018JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma is a Communist Party member, China state paper reveals
RE
2018JACK MA : China's E-Commerce King is a Communist
DJ
2018JACK MA : Trade war and censors blow chill wind through China's giant tech scene
RE
2018JACK MA : Asian Markets Largely Rally After Weak Start, Led By Chinese Stocks
DJ
2018JACK MA : Alibaba's on-demand online services unit valued at $30 billion - sources
RE
2018JACK MA : Alibaba's Ma calls U.S.-China trade war "most stupid thing in this world"
RE
2018JACK MA : Unlisted gems bolster returns for top British fund manager
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in third quarter after large loss
RE
04/24CARLOS GHOSN : Adding to Ghosn woes, Nissan slashes profit outlook to near-decade low
RE
04/22ELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk on Tesla's self-driving capabilities
RE
04/22CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn lawyer requests bail after ex-Nissan chairman indicted for fourth time
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
04/24BERNARD ARNAULT : Carrefour 1Q Sales Rose; Alexandre Arnault to Join Board -- Update
DJ
04/23JACK MA : SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Lost $130 Million on Bitcoin
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Axel Dumas Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Christoph Franz Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About