Stocks rise, U.S. yields slip as markets await Fed rate hike

NEW YORK/MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - A gauge of global equity
markets edged higher on Tuesday while 10-year U.S. Treasury
yields eased back from the 3% level as investors remained
cautious, expecting the Federal Reserve to hike rates by the
most in a single day since 2000.
In a sign of the challenge the Fed faces in fighting
inflation, data showed U.S. job openings hit a record in March
as worker shortages persisted, suggesting employers may need to
raise wages.
Investors expect the Fed hike rates by half a percentage
point on Wednesday, and to detail plans to reduce its $8.9
trillion balance sheet. The U.S. central bank raised its policy
interest rate by 25 basis points in March.
Major stock indices in Europe rose, as did Wall Street's big
equity benchmarks.
MSCI's all-country world index rose 0.4% and
the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.53% after
surviving a "flash crash" in Nordic markets on Monday caused by
a Citigroup sell order trade.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17%, the S&P
500 gained 0.48% and the Nasdaq Composite added
0.16%.
"We could get a dead-cat bounce after the Fed meeting if
it's not more hawkish than what the market has been fearing,"
said Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer at the Rockefeller
Global Family Office, adding investor anxiety was running high.
"Potentially there could be a near-term rebound, but I do
think the broader trend is still very cautious on the equity
side."
Nine of the S&P 500's sectors rose, led by a 2.65% gain in
energy, while oil and gas jumped 4.1% in Europe
to lead markets there.
Overnight in Asia, Australia's central bank raised its key
rate by a bigger-than-expected 25 basis points, lifting the
Aussie dollar as much as 1.3% and hitting local shares.
The Bank of England is expected to raise rates on Thursday
for the fourth time in a row.
Asian equities were mostly steady in holiday-thinned trade,
with both Chinese and Japanese markets shut. But in Hong Kong,
Alibaba shares fell as much as 9% on worries over the
status of its billionaire founder Jack Ma.
A state media report that Chinese authorities took action
against a person surnamed Ma hit the stock hard, but it recouped
losses after the report was revised to make clear it was not the
company's founder.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose to 1% for the
first time since 2015, before retreating as caution set in ahead
of the anticipated U.S. and UK rate hikes this week.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.2
basis points to 2.954%.
The benchmark note's yield slid from 3% after breaching the
key milestone for the first time since December 2018 on Monday.
The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as
investors weighed how much of the Fed's expected move to hike
rates this week and beyond was already priced in.
The dollar, which has been supported by safe haven buying on
worries over the economic outlook, stayed just below the nearly
two-decade high reached in April and the euro steadied above the
lowest level in more five than years hit last month.
The dollar index fell 0.097%, while the euro
up 0.17% to $1.0522. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01% to
130.15 per dollar.
Elsewhere in currency markets, the Australian dollar jumped
after the central bank raised its cash rate by a surprisingly
large 25 basis points to 0.35%, the first hike in more than a
decade. It also flagged more rate hikes to come as it pulls down
the curtain on massive pandemic-related stimulus.
The Aussie was up 0.9% at $0.712 as a majority of
analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a rise to only 0.25%.
Oil slipped as concerns about demand due to China's
prolonged COVID lockdowns outweighed support from a possible
European oil embargo on Russia over the war in Ukraine.
U.S. crude futures settled down $2.76 at $102.41 a
barrel, while Brent fell $2.61 to settle at $104.97 a
barrel.
Copper and aluminum prices fell sharply as weak
manufacturing data on Monday, COVID-19 outbreaks in China and
rising rates stoked fears that demand for metals will soften.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
slid 3.4% at $9,435 a tonne in late trade, while LME aluminum
fell 4.2% at $2,925.50 a tonne.
Gold firmed, tracking a slight retreat in Treasury yields
and the dollar, while investors eyed an aggressive rate hike by
the Fed on Wednesday.
U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4% at $1,870.60 per
ounce.
Bitcoin fell 2.2% to $37,672.12.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional eporting by Danilo
Masoni in Milan; Editing by Alexander Smith, Bernadette Baum and
David Gregorio)