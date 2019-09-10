Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

Tearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 08:30pm EDT
Alibaba's CEO Daniel Zhang attends the company's 20th anniversary party at a stadium in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - A tearful Jack Ma formally left Alibaba on Tuesday, donning a guitar and a rock star wig at an event for thousands of employees of the e-commerce giant he founded 20 years ago in a small shared apartment in Hangzhou city in eastern China.

During a four hour celebration in an 80,000-capacity stadium, Alibaba's billionaire executive chairman delivered on his promise of a year ago to hand over to CEO Daniel Zhang.

Costumed performers, some dancing to dubstep music and dressed in traditional Chinese dress, and singers paid tribute to Ma's reputation for dressing up and performing at big events, entering to a parade of floats representing Alibaba divisions such as shopping site Tmall and payment service Ant Financial.

"After tonight I will start a new life. I do believe the world is good, there are so many opportunities, and I love excitement so much, which is why I will retire early," Ma told guests and employees.

Ma was spotted at one point welling up with tears as staff put on skits and sang songs, prompting the topic "Jack Ma has cried" to trend on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Toward the end of the ceremony, Ma, co-founder Lucy Peng, and CEO of Alibaba's technology committee Wang Jian donned rock star-style leather jackets and wigs to perform Chinese pop songs. They were joined by co-founder Joe Tsai dressed in Marilyn Monroe style white dress and a blonde wig.

Zhang, also clad in rock star garb, then delivered a solo, having earlier said that Alibaba would keep investing in areas such as cloud computing.

Ma's exit comes as Alibaba has grown to become Asia's most valuable listed company, with a market capitalisation of $460 billion. It employs over 100,000 people, and has expanded into financial services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

The company also said on Tuesday that it had adopted six new core values, among which one was a pledge to "respect the work-life balance decisions of every individual", marking a step away from Ma's recent comments urging tech company employees to work nights and weekends, which sparked a nationwide debate.

Ma also told attendees that he hoped to see Alibaba shoulder more responsibility to improve society amid the sweeping changes brought about by technologies like big data and 5G.

"It is not easy to be a strong company, but it is more difficult to be a good company," he said. "A strong company is determined by its commercial ability, while a good company is responsible and kind."

(This story corrects name of Alibaba executive to Wang Jian in paragraph 6)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Hangzhou, Additional Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Josh Horwitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.57% 174.99 Delayed Quote.29.70%
SUN ART RETAIL GROUP LTD 1.69% 7.81 End-of-day quote.-2.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
09/10JACK MA : Tearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
09/09JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/30JACK MA : With racing and music events, Tesla gets over marketing allergy in China
RE
08/29JACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma talk aliens and AI, skip issues like trade
RE
08/26JACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma to talk at Shanghai tech event this week
RE
08/15JACK MA : Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth
RE
06/18JACK MA : Alibaba puts CFO in charge of investment in major management reshuffle
RE
04/23JACK MA : SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Lost $130 Million on Bitcoin
DJ
04/15JACK MA : Foxconn chairman Gou aims to step down to pave way for younger talent
RE
04/13JACK MA : China's JD.com boss criticises 'slackers' as company makes cuts
RE
04/12JACK MA : China's Ant Financial amasses 50 million users, mostly low-income, in new health plan
RE
04/10JACK MA : China's giant money market fund relaxes investment restrictions
RE
02/22JACK MA : Apple Teams With Jack Ma -- WSJ
DJ
2018JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018JACK MA : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/10JACK MA : Tearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
09/05MARY BARRA : White House
RE
09/06LI KA-SHING : Globe and Mail
RE
09/06JEFF BEZOS : The Time Netflix Considered Selling Itself to Amazon for Peanuts
DJ
09/06ROBIN LI : online privacy
RE
09/09HIROTO SAIKAWA : Nissan's Saikawa bows to pressure, to quit as CEO on September 16
RE
09/06PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia slumps to 169 million pounds loss
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group