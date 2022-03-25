Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jacques Aschenbroich

Birthday : 06/03/1954
Place of birth : Lyon (Rhône) - France
Biography : Jacques Aschenbroich is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 18 different companies a

French telecoms group Orange to appoint Valeo's Aschenbroich as chairman - Le Monde

03/25/2022 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of French telecom operator Orange in Levallois-Perret

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecoms company Orange has picked Jacques Aschenbroich, the chairman of Valeo, to become its next chairman, newspaper Le Monde reported in its Friday issue, citing a source close to the matter.

Orange declined to comment while Valeo did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The nomination of Aschenbroich, 67, is due to be confirmed by a board vote on March 30 and will be submitted to shareholders during a general meeting scheduled on May 19, Le Monde added.

The move comes amid a wider governance revamp at Orange in which the French state holds a 13% stake. End January, the company named Christel Heydemann its new chief executive, making her the first woman to lead France's biggest telecoms operator.

Stephane Richard left Orange after a court convicted him of complicity of misuse of public funds.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard, Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 0.05% 150.8 Real-time Quote.-12.56%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 0.05% 150.8 Real-time Quote.-12.56%
Most Read News
 
03/21WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett ends drought with Berkshire's $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory
RE
03/21Scandal-hit Credit Suisse shakes up board with Schwan exit
RE
03/21WARREN BUFFETT : Factbox-Warren Buffett's dealmaking spree over the years
RE
03/24BILL GATES : Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling
RE
03/23ALEXANDER NOVAK : Sanctions on Russian oil and gas will hammer global market, Novak says
RE
03/23ELON MUSK : Stocks to Rise After Wall -2-
DJ
Latest news about Jacques Aschenbroich
 
03:17aJACQUES ASCHENBROICH : French telecoms group Orange to appoint Valeo's Aschenbroich as chairman - Le Monde
RE
01/26Car parts maker Valeo appoints new CEO as company posts lower-than-expected 2021 cashflow
RE
2021TRANSCRIPT : Valeo SE, Q3 2021 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 28, 2021
CI
2021Car parts maker Valeo confirms outlook, expects chip shortage to ease
RE
2021Car parts maker Valeo confirms outlook, expects chip shortage to ease
RE
2021TRANSCRIPT : Valeo SE, H1 2021 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2021
CI
2021TOTAL SE Approves Appointment of Directors
CI

Popular Business Leaders
 