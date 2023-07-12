Jacques M. de Vaucleroy is a Belgian businessperson who has been at the helm of 20 different companies and presently is Chairman of Swiss Re AG, Chairman for Swiss Re Europe SA, Chairman of Swiss Re International SE and Chairman at Swiss Re Europe Holdings SA (which are all subsidiaries of Swiss Re AG), Chairman for Kazidomi SRL, Chairman for Heraclius Topco B.V., Chairman-Supervisory Board of AXA Versicherung AG, Chairman of AXA Participations Belgium SA, Chairman of AXA Luxembourg SA, Chairman for Axa Insurance Ltd. (CH) and Co-Managing Director & Director at AXA Holdings Belgium SA. Mr. De Vaucleroy is also on the board of 16 other companies.
In the past he occupied the position of Chairman of AXA Bank Europe SA MagyarorszÃ¡gi FiÃ³ktelepe, Chairman-Supervisory Board at AXA Konzern AG, Chairman-Supervisory Board for AXA Lebensversicherung AG, Chairman at AXA Belgium SA, Chairman of AXA Bank Belgium NV, Chairman-Supervisory Board of AXA ART Versicherung AG, Chairman of AXA Assurances Vie Luxembourg SA, Chairman of AXA Assurances Luxembourg SA and Chairman for AXA Life Ltd.
Jacques M. de Vaucleroy received a graduate degree from Vrije Universiteit Brussel and a graduate degree from UniversitÃ© Catholique de Louvain.
