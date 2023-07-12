By Pierre Bertrand

Swiss Re said on Wednesday that it will propose vice chairman Jacques de Vaucleroy be elected to take on the role of chairman.

De Vaucleroy would be proposed for election as chairman at Swiss Re's annual general meeting in April next year, the company said.

In the interim, he would continue leading the board of directors following the departure of former chairman Sergio Ermotti who resigned in April to lead Swiss bank UBS Group.

Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-23 0133ET