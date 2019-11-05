Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

James Fish

Age : 55
Public asset : 29,332,590 USD
Linked companies : Waste Management, Inc.
Biography : Currently, James C. Fish is President, Chief Executive & Director at Waste Management, Inc.

Marine firm James Fisher reports cyber breach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 09:00am EST

(Reuters) - Marine services provider James Fisher and Sons Plc said on Tuesday that hackers had gained unauthorised access to its computer systems, sending its shares down as much as 5.7%.

JFS said it had taken all affected systems offline as a precautionary measure and was working with cyber security experts to recover systems, applications and data from its disaster recovery back-up.

"Work is ongoing to complete the recovery as quickly as possible and to minimise any impact on our businesses," JFS said, adding that it had notified regulators and law enforcement agencies in the UK.

Cyber attacks have been in focus after a virus spread from Ukraine wreak havoc around the globe in 2017, crippling thousands of computers and disrupting ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles.

Global insurers that cover cyberattacks are also facing more claims, specially related to ransom-demanding hackers who cripple businesse
s' technology systems, and only stop after receiving substantial payments.https://reut.rs/2pzI3zk

JFS declined to comment on the nature of the attack and possible monetary hit.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC -5.37% 1910.9261 Delayed Quote.15.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about James Fish
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash
RE
11/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Reports Record Cash -- WSJ
DJ
11/03WILBUR ROSS : Bloomberg, citing Ross
RE
10/31TIM COOK : Apple Sales Rise As iPhone Weakens -- WSJ
DJ
11/04TIM COOK : Apple pledges $2.5 billion to fight California housing crisis
RE
10/30JOHN ELKANN : What is driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot merger talks?
RE
10/31DANIEL LOEB : Sony Unit's Strength Is Two-Edged Sword -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Devin Wenig Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group