Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

James Murdoch

Age : 50
Public asset : 60,242,457 USD
Linked companies : Tesla, Inc. - MCH Group AG
Biography : Founder of Rawkus Entertainment, Quadrivium Foundation and Lupa Systems LLC, James Rupert Murdoch...

James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree slashes planned investment in Reliance JV Viacom18

04/14/2023 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and a former Star India executive, has reduced its planned investment in Reliance's broadcast venture Viacom18 by 70% and will now pump in 43.06 billion rupees ($527.84 million), Viacom18 said late on Thursday.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries had said in April last year that Qatar Investment Authority-backed Bodhi Tree would spend 135 billion rupees out of a planned 151.45 billion rupees investment in the media behemoth that is also backed by Paramount Global.

Reliance is now leading the investment with a 108.39 billion rupees infusion.

A source familiar with the matter said the investment amount was reduced due to a broader funding squeeze amid a slowdown in dealmaking.

Global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity shrank to the lowest level in more than a decade in the first quarter of 2023, as rising interest rates, high inflation and fears of a recession soured the appetite of companies for dealmaking.

Reliance, which is expanding in every sector from retail to ecommerce, made its big splash in the Indian streaming space last year, with its acquisition of digital streaming rights for the Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament from 2023 to 2027.

All matches are currently streamed free of cost for viewers on Viacom18-owned JioCinema. The FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year was also streamed for free.

($1 = 81.5780 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BODHI TREE MULTIMEDIA LIMITED 0.18% 198.1 Delayed Quote.69.82%
COMCAST CORPORATION 1.09% 38.05 Delayed Quote.8.81%
NETWORK18 MEDIA & INVESTMENTS LIMITED 0.36% 55.2 Delayed Quote.-16.49%
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL 0.05% 22.14 Delayed Quote.31.10%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.38% 2355.5 Delayed Quote.-7.53%
Most Read News
 
04/12Buffett: Do not panic about U.S. banking industry
RE
04/12Italy ousts Starace from Enel, confirms Eni's Descalzi
RE
04/11Judge says Fox News has 'credibility problem' after Murdoch disclosure
RE
04/13Musk says Twitter will allow users to offer subscription to content, video
RE
04/12Elon Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even
RE
04/11BMW's Electric-Vehicle Sales Rise In First Quarter
DJ
04/10News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news about James Murdoch
 
02:04aJames Murdoch's Bodhi Tree slashes planned investment in Reliance JV Viacom18
RE
04/06Tesla nominates co-founder JB Straubel to board
RE
02/01Musk did not need Tesla board to review buyout tweets, directors testify
RE
02/01Tesla directors to testify in 'funding secured' trial
RE
01/18Tesla, shareholders to lay out arguments in 'funding secured' fraud trial
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer