James Packer

Birthday : 09/08/1967
Place of birth : Sydney - Australia
Biography : James Douglas Packer is a businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies is on the board of Burswood Ltd., Consolidated Gaming Pty Ltd. and Nobu Hospitality LLC. In his past career Mr. Packer held the position of Senior Executive Director at Crown Resorts Ltd., Chairman at Consolidated Press Holdings Pty Ltd., Executive Chairman for Publishing & Broadcasting Ltd., Executive Chairman at Consolidated Press Holdings Ltd. and Deputy Chairman at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd.

James Packer's Company to Retain Crown Stake After Selling 19.99% to Melco

05/30/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Australian billionaire James Packer said Crown Resorts will remain his private company and he will continue to be represented on the casino operator's board after selling an almost 20% stake to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO).

The Hong Kong-based casino and resort operator late Thursday said it had agreed to buy 135.35 million Crown Resorts shares, or 19.99%, from Packer's Consolidated Press Holdings Ltd. for 1.76 billion Australian dollars (US $1.22 billion). Melco previously had a joint venture with Crown until the Australian company sold its interest.

Consolidated Press said Friday that after the sale, agreed at a price of A$13 a share, it will retain an about 26% shareholding in Crown with a value of about A$2.3 billion and would continue to be represented among the Australian casino and resort company's directors.

"Crown has been a massive part of my life for the last 20 years and that absolutely remains the case today," Mr. Packer said. "The sale allows me to continue my long-term involvement with Crown and at the same time to better diversify my investment portfolio."

Melco said it will complete the transaction in two equal tranches by the end of September. The company said it will seek representation on Crown's board commensurate with its stake, adding that it "welcomes the opportunity to increase its ownership in Crown."

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CROWN RESORTS LTD -3.02% 12.53 End-of-day quote.8.94%
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR) -5.59% 19.75 Delayed Quote.12.09%
