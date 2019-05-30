James Packer's Company to Retain Crown Stake After Selling 19.99% to Melco

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Australian billionaire James Packer said Crown Resorts will remain his private company and he will continue to be represented on the casino operator's board after selling an almost 20% stake to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO).

The Hong Kong-based casino and resort operator late Thursday said it had agreed to buy 135.35 million Crown Resorts shares, or 19.99%, from Packer's Consolidated Press Holdings Ltd. for 1.76 billion Australian dollars (US $1.22 billion). Melco previously had a joint venture with Crown until the Australian company sold its interest.

Consolidated Press said Friday that after the sale, agreed at a price of A$13 a share, it will retain an about 26% shareholding in Crown with a value of about A$2.3 billion and would continue to be represented among the Australian casino and resort company's directors.

"Crown has been a massive part of my life for the last 20 years and that absolutely remains the case today," Mr. Packer said. "The sale allows me to continue my long-term involvement with Crown and at the same time to better diversify my investment portfolio."

Melco said it will complete the transaction in two equal tranches by the end of September. The company said it will seek representation on Crown's board commensurate with its stake, adding that it "welcomes the opportunity to increase its ownership in Crown."

