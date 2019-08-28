Log in
James Packer

Birthday : 09/08/1967
Place of birth : Sydney - Australia
Biography : James Douglas Packer is a businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies is on the board of Burswood Ltd., Consolidated Gaming Pty Ltd. and Nobu Hospitality LLC. In his past career Mr. Packer held the position of Senior Executive Director at Crown Resorts Ltd., Chairman at Consolidated Press Holdings Pty Ltd., Executive Chairman for Publishing & Broadcasting Ltd., Executive Chairman at Consolidated Press Holdings Ltd. and Deputy Chairman at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd.

James Packer's Crown Resorts stake sale hits regulatory snag

08/28/2019 | 07:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia

(Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts on Thursday said it had been informed that a planned $1.2 billion (977.5 million pounds) stake sale by billionaire founder James Packer to Melco Resorts & Entertainment had been delayed.

Melco on Wednesday said the second tranche of the 19.99% stake sale by Packer's Consolidated Press Holdings Pty Ltd would be deferred by up to 60 business days after Australian regulators completed a review of the deal.

An Australian regulator in August said it would investigate Melco's planned purchase in Crown following media reports that Crown had flouted rules to lure big Chinese gamblers to Australia.

Crown has denied the allegations, which have triggered probes by gambling authorities in the states of Victoria and neighbouring New South Wales, where Crown is building a new complex on the Sydney waterfront.

The amended agreement showed that the sale would be completed provided regulators have no objections which could restrict its completion.

Crown last week reported a 5% fall in annual profit on less gambling by Chinese tourists.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CROWN RESORTS LTD 0.58% 12.17 End-of-day quote.-0.25%
MELCO HOLDINGS INC. -0.37% 2722 End-of-day quote.-17.01%
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR) 0.79% 20.47 Delayed Quote.16.17%
