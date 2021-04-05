James Packer's private firm open to Blackstone's $6 billion buyout proposal for Crown Resorts

Blackstone in March had proposed to buy Crown Resorts in a deal valuing the troubled casino operator at $6.2 billion, a markdown from its value a year ago but a possible reprieve from regulatory pressure.

Top shareholder Packer has been heavily criticized over his alleged influence over Crown despite quitting the board in 2018, with an enquiry by a state asking for a resolution on the ownership before allowing the company to hold a casino license in New South Wales.

Packer is expected to receive about A$2.9 billion from the Blackstone deal.

CPH on Tuesday also said it has hired Moelis Australia to advise it on its nearly 37% stake, adding that it will engage with relevant stakeholders including regulatory authorities for the proposal.

Crown has tapped UBS as its adviser.

($1 = 1.3086 Australian dollars)

