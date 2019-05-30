Log in
James Packer

Birthday : 09/08/1967
Place of birth : Sydney - Australia
Biography : James Douglas Packer is a businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies is on the board of Burswood Ltd., Consolidated Gaming Pty Ltd. and Nobu Hospitality LLC. In his past career Mr. Packer held the position of Senior Executive Director at Crown Resorts Ltd., Chairman at Consolidated Press Holdings Pty Ltd., Executive Chairman for Publishing & Broadcasting Ltd., Executive Chairman at Consolidated Press Holdings Ltd. and Deputy Chairman at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/30/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Dell Revenue Growth Slows

Dell Technologies swung to a profit in its first quarter, but revenue growth lagged behind expectations, as softer demand from China and some corporate clients weighed on its digital infrastructure division. 

 
Costco Sales Rise as Tariff Uncertainty Looms

Costco Wholesale Corp. booked another quarter of sales gains, boosted by increasing visits to its warehouse clubs as the retail giant tries to navigate the U.S.-China trade fight. 

 
Uber Cites Tight Competition After Posting $1 Billion Loss

Uber executives sought to reassure investors about its growth as an onslaught of competition from ride-hailing and delivery rivals led to a $1 billion loss in the first quarter. 

 
James Packer's Company to Retain Crown Stake After Melco Deal

Australian billionaire James Packer said Crown Resorts Ltd. will remain his private company and he will continue to be represented on the casino operator's board after selling an almost 20% stake to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. 

 
Carl Icahn Sues Occidental, Calling $38 Billion Anadarko Deal 'Fundamentally Misguided'

Activist investor Carl Icahn sued Occidental Petroleum, calling its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum "fundamentally misguided" and saying a sale of Occidental might be better for shareholders. 

 
GameStop CFO Leaving Company in Leadership Shake-up

The videogame retailer said Rob Lloyd would step down as financial and operating chief 

 
AGL Drops Bid for Vocus

AGL Energy Ltd. Friday said it dropped an offer for Vocus Group Ltd. after being unable to agree terms to gain access to its books. 

 
Juul Explores Opening Its Own E-Cigarette Stores in U.S.

Juul Labs, the controversial e-cigarette maker, is exploring plans to open its own U.S. retail shops, looking to capitalize on its early dominance of the American market, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
More State Treasurers Back Split of Facebook's CEO and Chairman Roles

Seven state treasurers are backing a shareholder proposal that would oust Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from his dual role as chairman of the social-media company. 

 
Gannett Holds Merger Talks With GateHouse Media

USA Today publisher Gannett has recently held merger talks with GateHouse Media, a possible deal that would bring together the two largest newspaper groups in the country.

Latest news about James Packer
 
05/30JAMES PACKER : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/30JAMES PACKER : James Packer's Company to Retain Crown Stake After Selling 19.99% to Melco
DJ
2018JAMES PACKER : Billionaire James Packer quits 22 boards, deepens corporate withdrawal
RE
2018JAMES PACKER : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2018JAMES PACKER : James Packer Steps Down from Board of Crown Investor Consolidated Press Holdings
DJ
2018JAMES PACKER : Australia's Packer to play safe by keeping Crown listed, and stable - sources
RE
2018JAMES PACKER : James Packer Steps Down From Crown Board Amid Mental-Health Issues -- Update
DJ
2018JAMES PACKER : Crown Resorts Says James Packer Resigns from Board
DJ
2017JAMES PACKER : After Macau and Vegas, investors ask what's next for Australia's Packer
RE
2017JAMES PACKER : James Packer to Rejoin Crown Board as Chairman Steps Down
DJ
2016JAMES PACKER : James Packer Concerned About Crown Resorts Employees Detained in China
DJ
2015JAMES PACKER : Crown Resorts Says James Packer Resigns as Director
DJ
2015JAMES PACKER : Crown Letter Confirms No Buyout Proposal From Packer Vehicle
DJ
2015JAMES PACKER : Billionaire James Packer Steps Down as Crown Resorts Chairman
DJ
2014JAMES PACKER : Sydney's Second Casino Gets Final Government Approval
DJ
