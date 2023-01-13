Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

James Smith

Age : 62
Public asset : 177,560 USD
Linked companies : Pfizer Inc.
Biography : James Smith, Jr. (June 12, 1851April 1, 1927) was a newspaper publisher and US Senator from...

Capricorn sets merger vote for Feb. 1, rejigs board of new firm

01/13/2023 | 11:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) -Capricorn Energy said on Friday the shareholder vote on its planned merger with Israel's NewMed Energy LP would take place on Feb. 1, the same day as a vote triggered by activist shareholder Palliser wanting to oust Capricorn's leadership.

The British oil and gas producer added in a letter from its board that the transitional chairperson of the new entity would be Peter Kallos rather than Simon Thomson, the Capricorn chief executive and target of the activist shareholder, who was initially earmarked.

This means he would no longer have a role at the combined firm, which will focus on gas production in Israel and Egypt.

The new entity's board will include Yossi Abu, Newmed CEO, in that role at the new company and James Smith, Capricorn's finance chief, as chief financial officer.

It will also comprise as non-executive directors Alison Wood, Keith Lough, Rui de Sousa, Amit Lang, Gabriel Last and Leora Pratt Levin, Capricorn said.

Palliser, which is Capricorn's third-biggest shareholder and has spoken out against the proposed deal, last month called for a general meeting to vote on removing seven Capricorn directors from supervisory roles, including the CEO.

Among the people Palliser, which has received support from a number of other top shareholders, wants removed from Capricorn's board are Simon Thomson, James Smith, Peter Kallos, Keith Lough and Alison Wood.

Another current Capricorn board member, Nicoletta Giadrossi, does not feature on the merged company's board.

The proposed deal values Capricorn at $338 million in addition to a $620 million special dividend. This compares with its market capitalisation of around $940 million on Friday.

When the planned all-share deal was announced in September, it offered 271 pence per ordinary share to Capricorn shareholders. With shifting share prices of both companies, this stood at 238 pence as of Jan. 11, Capricorn said.

Capricorn shares traded at around 243 pence on Friday.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Jonathan Oatis and David Evans)

By Shadia Nasralla


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.42% 84.88 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC -0.82% 242.8 Delayed Quote.-6.49%
NEWMED ENERGY - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP -1.32% 7.699 End-of-day quote.-1.92%
WTI 1.35% 79.742 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
Most Read News
 
01/08Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up control
RE
01/09BYD's Shares Fall After Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in Company Again
DJ
06:10aMusk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial
RE
01/11Arnault tightens family grip on LVMH as daughter becomes Dior CEO
RE
01/10Circles: Another Bayer investor wants to split up - share price rises
DP
01/09Credit Suisse nears deal to buy Michael Klein's advisory firm - Bloomberg News
RE
01/10Investor Fundsmith accuses Unilever of 'virtue signalling' and prioritising Peltz
RE
Latest news about James Smith
 
11:54aCapricorn sets merger vote for Feb. 1, rejigs board of new firm
RE
04:51aFTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Banks Gain
DJ
01/10Harvard school in row over fellowship for human rights advocate
RE
2022Capricorn shareholder Palliser calls for board overhaul meeting
RE
2022Capricorn Energy PLC Issues an Investor Presentation to Shareholders
CI
2022Capricorn payout move could open up NewMed alternative -Palliser
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 