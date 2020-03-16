Lockheed Martin Names American Tower Chief Taiclet President, CEO

By Colin Kellaher

Lockheed Martin Corp. on Monday said it named James Taiclet president and chief executive, effective June 15.

The Bethesda, Md., defense contractor said Mr. Taiclet, currently chairman, president and CEO of American Tower Corp., succeeds Marillyn Hewson, who will become executive chairman.

Ms. Hewson, 66 years old, has been chairman since 2014 and president and CEO since 2013.

Mr. Taiclet, 59, will remain on the Lockheed Martin board, which he joined in 2018, the company said.

American Tower said its chief financial officer, Tom Bartlett, will succeed Mr. Taiclet as president and CEO.

