Business Leaders
James Taiclet

Age : 58
Public asset : 105,435,948 USD
James D. Taiclet occupies the position of Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer for American

Lockheed Martin Names American Tower Chief Taiclet President, CEO

03/16/2020 | 08:17am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Lockheed Martin Corp. on Monday said it named James Taiclet president and chief executive, effective June 15.

The Bethesda, Md., defense contractor said Mr. Taiclet, currently chairman, president and CEO of American Tower Corp., succeeds Marillyn Hewson, who will become executive chairman.

Ms. Hewson, 66 years old, has been chairman since 2014 and president and CEO since 2013.

Mr. Taiclet, 59, will remain on the Lockheed Martin board, which he joined in 2018, the company said.

American Tower said its chief financial officer, Tom Bartlett, will succeed Mr. Taiclet as president and CEO.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT) -8.75% 218.245 Delayed Quote.3.99%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -10.01% 295.72 Delayed Quote.-15.61%
