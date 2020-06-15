Log in
James Taiclet

Age : 58
Public asset : 119,242,582 USD
Linked companies : Lockheed Martin Corporation
Biography : James D. Taiclet is Member of Council on Foreign Relations, Inc., Member-Executive Board at National

Lockheed Martin: Taiclet Becomes President and Chief Executive

06/15/2020 | 08:05am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Lockheed Martin Corp. said Monday that James Taiclet became president and chief executive in a planned leadership transition.

He succeeds Marillyn A. Hewson, who has served as chairman, president and CEO since 2014 and president and CEO since 2013. Ms. Hewson will become executive chairman of the board and provide ongoing support for the leadership transition, the company said.

The Bethesda, Md., security and aerospace company said in March its board elected Mr. Taiclet president and CEO effective June 15.

Mr. Taiclet had served as chairman, president and CEO of American Tower Corp. since 2004 and CEO since 2003.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT) 0.87% 264.78 Delayed Quote.15.21%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 2.54% 382.77 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
