By Christian Moess Laursen



Heineken said Thursday that its Chief Commercial Officer James Thompson will step down on effective Aug. 31, and that he will be succeeded by Bram Westenbrink.

The Dutch brewer said Westenbrink joined the company in 2003 and has been senior director global of Heineken and Amstel brands since July 2020. He will take over Thompson's duties on Sept. 1.

Thompson, who joined Heineken in early 2021 and helped shape its growth and innovation strategy during his tenure, will be retiring from full-time executive work on Dec. 31, the company said. He will stay on through the transition period as an advisor to the executive board until the end of the year.

