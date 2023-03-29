EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Tread Water as -2

As the war continues into its second year and Western sanctions bite harder, Russia's government revenue is being squeezed and its economy has shifted to a lower-growth trajectory, likely for the long term.

Guinness Maker Diageo Appoints Its First Female CEO

Diageo PLC named Debra Crew as its next chief executive, tapping an internal candidate to succeed longstanding leader Ivan Menezes at the helm of the alcoholic beverage company.

The London-based maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky, Guinness stout and Smirnoff vodka said Tuesday that Ms. Crew, currently Diageo's chief operating officer, would take over from Mr. Menezes on July 1. In becoming CEO, she adds to the handful of women that lead one of Britain's biggest companies.

French Protests Grow Volatile in Test for Macron

PARIS-French President Emmanuel Macron faced a rash of violent protests Tuesday as demonstrators clashed with police over his use of constitutional powers to raise France's retirement age without parliament's consent.

More than 740,000 people took to the streets across France, according to the Interior Ministry, in demonstrations that spiraled into violence in some cities. Protesters in Paris set trash on fire and threw projectiles at police who responded by firing tear gas.

Greece Foils Attack on Jewish and Israeli Targets, Authorities Say

Greek authorities foiled a terrorist attack against Jewish and Israeli targets in the country, arresting two Pakistanis over an alleged plot that Israel's foreign minister blamed on Tehran, Greek and Israeli officials said Tuesday.

The Greek police antiterrorist division and the country's intelligence services dismantled a terrorist network that was planning attacks in the country and aimed "to cause the loss of life of innocent citizens but also to undermine the sense of security in the country," Greek police said.

Jamie Dimon to Face Questioning in Lawsuit Over JPMorgan's Epstein Ties

Jamie Dimon will be questioned in a civil lawsuit over JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, people familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. Virgin Islands sued JPMorgan late last year, saying the bank facilitated Esptein's alleged sex trafficking and abuse by allowing him to remain a client and helping him send money to the late financier's victims.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

06:00/DEN: Feb Retail Sales Index

06:00/NOR: Feb Retail Sales

06:00/GER: Apr GfK consumer climate survey

06:00/SWE: Feb Retail sales

06:45/FRA: Feb Housing starts

06:45/FRA: Mar Consumer confidence survey

07:00/SWE: Mar Consumer Tendency Survey

07:00/SWE: Mar Monthly Business Tendency Survey

08:00/ITA: Feb Foreign Trade non-EU

08:00/AUT: Mar Austria Manufacturing PMI

08:30/UK: Feb Monetary & Financial Statistics

08:30/UK: Feb Bank of England effective interest rates

08:30/UK: Feb Money and Credit - Lending to Individuals, Lending to Businesses, Broad Money and Credit

09:00/MLT: Feb PPI

12:30/CZE: Czech interest rate decision

23:01/UK: Feb UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures

23:01/UK: Mar CBI Growth Indicator and Service Sector Survey

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

