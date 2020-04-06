Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jamie Dimon

Birthday : 03/13/1956
Public asset : 935,888,864 USD
Linked companies : JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Biography : Mr. James Dimon is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA and JPMorgan Chas

JPMorgan CEO Dimon does not rule out suspending 2020 dividend due to coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 07:23am EDT

JPMorgan Chase & Co could consider suspending dividend for 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Monday, even as the bank rolled out relief measures for customers and small businesses.

The No.1 U.S. bank by assets could look at the dividend if the gross domestic product were to fall by as much as 35% in the second quarter and unemployment rate were to plunge further to 14% in the fourth quarter of the year, Dimon wrote in his annual letter to shareholders.

"If it were to play out, the Board would likely consider suspending the dividend even though it is a rather small claim on our equity capital base. If the Board suspended the dividend, it would be out of extreme prudence and based upon continued uncertainty over what the next few years will bring," Dimon said.

Dimon highlighted several other challenges that the bank is facing, saying its call centers have struggled in the current environment, with many of them effectively shutting down due to local restrictions.

JPMorgan will extend benefits to customers hit hard by the health crisis, by introducing measures such as waivers for late fees and a 90-day grace period for mortgage and auto loan payments, according to the letter.

The bank said it had extended about $950 million in new loans to small businesses and would continue to extend credit to small businesses in the current environment.

"In both our central case scenario for 2020 results and in our extremely adverse scenario, we are lending ? currently or plan to do so ? an additional $150 billion for our clients? needs," Dimon said.

JPMorgan will nominate former International Business Machines Corp Chief Executive Officer Virginia "Ginni" Rometty for election to its board. Rometty will become the executive chairman of IBM on April 6.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Jamie Dimon
 
07:23aJAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Dimon does not rule out suspending 2020 dividend due to coronavirus crisis
RE
04/02JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon back at work after heart surgery
RE
03/19JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon recovering well, mid-April return possible
RE
03/12JAMIE DIMON : bank
RE
03/05JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery
RE
02/12JAMIE DIMON : Shareholder activists test JPMorgan's Dimon on climate proposals
RE
01/23JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan board raises CEO Dimon's pay to $31.5 million
RE
01/13JAMIE DIMON : New Wells Fargo CEO brings Wall Street swagger to storied bank
RE
2019JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says Facebook's Libra currency 'will never happen'
RE
2019JAMIE DIMON : Wells Fargo taps one-time Dimon protégé Scharf to lead turnaround
RE
2019JAMIE DIMON : WeWork Is a Mess for JPMorgan. Jamie Dimon Is Cleaning It Up.
DJ
2019JAMIE DIMON : JP Morgan Shareholders Approve Jamie Dimon's Pay Despite ISS Objections
DJ
2019JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan Shareholders Approve Jamie Dimon's Pay Despite ISS Objections
DJ
2019JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon urges infrastructure, mortgage reform to spur U.S. growth
RE
2019JAMIE DIMON : Dimon says U.S., China could get 'enough done' to extend deal deadline - CNBC
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/30RICHARD BRANSON : EasyJet grounds fleet as pandemic pushes airlines to the brink
RE
04/02WARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett's equity holdings
RE
04/05JACK MA : Kept at Home by the Coronavirus, Many Chinese Fall Behind on Their Debts
DJ
03/30LAURENCE FINK : World Economy to 'Recover Steadily'
DJ
03/31DAVID SIMON : Mall Giant Simon Property Is Furloughing Workers
DJ
04/02ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns -memo
RE
03/31ELON MUSK : Musk
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates James Gorman Jacques Gounon Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group