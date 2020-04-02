JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon back at work after heart surgery

Dimon, who is working remotely due to the widespread lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak, had an emergency heart surgery on March 5 to repair a tear to his aorta.

In an email to employees on Thursday, Dimon said he was "happy to be back to work this week".

"I have been recuperating well and getting stronger every day," said Dimon, who is widely seen as the face of the U.S. banking industry.

"These are unprecedented times, and like all of you, my heart goes out to the individuals and families most affected by COVID-19," he said.

While Dimon was away for surgery, the bank's co-presidents and co-chief operating officers, Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, were running the daily operations at JPMorgan.

In March, Reuters reported that Dimon's recovery from the surgery was going well and that he could be back to work as soon as mid-April.

