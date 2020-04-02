Log in
Business Leaders

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jamie Dimon

Birthday : 03/13/1956
Public asset : 935,888,864 USD
Linked companies : JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Biography : Mr. James Dimon is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA and JPMorgan Chas

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon back at work after heart surgery

04/02/2020 | 09:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has returned to lead the largest U.S bank, after recovering from recent heart surgery, according to an internal memo to employees seen by Reuters.

Dimon, who is working remotely due to the widespread lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak, had an emergency heart surgery on March 5 to repair a tear to his aorta.

In an email to employees on Thursday, Dimon said he was "happy to be back to work this week".

"I have been recuperating well and getting stronger every day," said Dimon, who is widely seen as the face of the U.S. banking industry.

"These are unprecedented times, and like all of you, my heart goes out to the individuals and families most affected by COVID-19," he said.

While Dimon was away for surgery, the bank's co-presidents and co-chief operating officers, Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, were running the daily operations at JPMorgan.

In March, Reuters reported that Dimon's recovery from the surgery was going well and that he could be back to work as soon as mid-April.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

