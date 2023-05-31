Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  3. Accueil
  All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders Biography 

Jamie Dimon

Birthday : 03/13/1956
Public asset : 1,193,220,634 USD
Linked companies : JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Biography : Mr. James Dimon is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA and JPMorgan...

JPMorgan's Dimon says US, China need 'real engagement' to resolve issues

05/31/2023 | 05:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Reuters interviews JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon in Miami, Florida

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday the United States and China need to have "real engagement" to resolve their tricky security and trade matters.

"You're not going to fix these things if you are just sitting across the Pacific yelling at each other. So I'm hoping we have real engagement," Dimon said, answering a question about Sino-U.S. decoupling at the three-day JPMorgan Global China Summit in Shanghai.

Dimon is on his first visit to China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and his first since he joked in 2021 that JPMorgan will outlast China's Communist Party, sparking outrage in China and prompting him to express regret.

The CEO of the biggest U.S. bank said the countries' disputes over security and free and fair trade issues are all "resolvable," and that he favors East-West "derisking" rather than decoupling.

"I liked the fact that Janet Yellen, Secretary of Treasury, President Biden, the National Security Adviser, and Secretary of State have been talking about derisking," Dimon said.

"Let's not try to decouple. Let's not try to hurt China, the Chinese people," he added.

JPMorgan has in recent years boosted its China presence with newly acquired licenses or increased stakes spanning securities, funds and futures.

The communist party chief of Shanghai shook hands with Dimon on Tuesday, telling him the city hoped the bank would continue to promote investment in the financial hub by international financial institutions.

However, the expansion in China is not all smooth sailing, taking longer than the U.S. bank anticipated.

"It will be a longer journey than we would wish to gradually build up scale and reputation to do business," its China CEO Mark Leung said in a Bloomberg interview on Wednesday. (Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Xie Yu and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -5.88% 0.032 Delayed Quote.6.25%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.38% 137.46 Delayed Quote.2.12%
TOPIX INDEX -1.32% 2130.63 Delayed Quote.14.14%
