JPMorgan's Dimon says US, China need 'real engagement' to resolve issues

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co
CEO Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday the United States and
China need to have "real engagement" to resolve their tricky
security and trade matters.
"You're not going to fix these things if you are just
sitting across the Pacific yelling at each other. So I'm hoping
we have real engagement," Dimon said, answering a question about
Sino-U.S. decoupling at the three-day JPMorgan Global China
Summit in Shanghai.
Dimon is on his first visit to China since the beginning of
the COVID-19 pandemic and his first since he joked in 2021 that
JPMorgan will outlast China's Communist Party, sparking outrage
in China and prompting him to express regret.
The CEO of the biggest U.S. bank said the countries'
disputes over security and free and fair trade issues are all
"resolvable," and that he favors East-West "derisking" rather
than decoupling.
"I liked the fact that Janet Yellen, Secretary of Treasury,
President Biden, the National Security Adviser, and Secretary of
State have been talking about derisking," Dimon said.
"Let's not try to decouple. Let's not try to hurt China, the
Chinese people," he added.
JPMorgan has in recent years boosted its China presence with
newly acquired licenses or increased stakes spanning securities,
funds and futures.
The communist party chief of Shanghai shook hands with Dimon
on Tuesday, telling him the city hoped the bank would continue
to promote investment in the financial hub by international
financial institutions.
However, the expansion in China is not all smooth sailing,
taking longer than the U.S. bank anticipated.
"It will be a longer journey than we would wish to gradually
build up scale and reputation to do business," its China CEO
Mark Leung said in a Bloomberg interview on
Wednesday.
