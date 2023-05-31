Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Jamie Dimon

Birthday : 03/13/1956
Public asset : 1,193,220,634 USD
Linked companies : JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Biography : Mr. James Dimon is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA and JPMorgan...

JPMorgan's Dimon says US, China need to have 'real engagement'

05/31/2023 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Reuters interviews JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon in Miami, Florida

HONG KONG (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday said the United States and China need to have "real engagement", during his first visit to China since his 2021 comment about the bank outlasting China's ruling party sparked uproar.

"You're not going to fix these things if you are just sitting across the Pacific yelling at each other. So I'm hoping we have real engagement," Dimon said, answering a question about Sino-U.S. decoupling at the three-day JPMorgan Global China Summit in Shanghai.

Dimon said the countries' disputes over security and free and fair trade issues are all "resolvable", and that he favours East-West "derisking" rather than decoupling as tension between the two super powers ratchets up.

The U.S. bank has in recent years boosted its China presence with newly acquired licences or increased stakes spanning securities, funds and futures.

Dimon is on his first visit to China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, he joked that JPMorgan will outlast China's Communist Party, sparking outrage in China and prompting him to express regret.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Xie Yu and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.38% 137.46 Delayed Quote.2.12%
TOPIX INDEX -1.32% 2130.63 Delayed Quote.14.14%
Most Read News
 
05/29Republicans speak out against US debt-ceiling deal, in sign of rocky road ahead
RE
05/30Stellantis will need one or two additional U.S. battery plants - Tavares
RE
05/30Elon Musk kicks off China visit, Tesla expansion in focus
RE
05/25Fresenius lifts 2023 outlook for hospital drugs unit Kabi
RE
05/25Elon Musk's Neuralink gets U.S. FDA approval for human clinical study of brain implants
RE
05/26JPMorgan CEO Dimon denies personal connections with Epstein
RE
05/25BOE Rate Rise of More Than 25Bps Looks Unlikely
DJ
Latest news about Jamie Dimon
 
03:06aJPMorgan's Dimon says US, China need to have 'real engagement'
RE
05/30Elon Musk kicks off China visit, Tesla expansion in focus
RE
05/30Shanghai hopes JP Morgan will promote investment in city - government
RE
05/26JPMorgan CEO Dimon denies personal connections with Epstein
RE
05/26JPMorgan's Dimon never met or communicated with Epstein -bank
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer