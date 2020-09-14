Log in
Business Leaders
Jamie Dimon

Birthday : 03/13/1956
Public asset : 778,964,497 USD
Linked companies : JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Biography : Mr. James Dimon is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA and JPMorgan Chas

JPMorgan's Dimon says economic recovery could be derailed

09/14/2020 | 03:06pm EDT
Jamie Dimon, chairman & CEO of JP Morgan Chase & Co., speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the economic recovery from the coronavirus recession could be derailed by a lack of additional economic stimulus, the election and a second wave of infections.

Dimon made the comments on Friday to stock analyst Brian Kleinhanzl of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, who wrote about their meeting in a report.

Dimon added that earlier government stimulus had delayed the full effects of the recession. As it hits, customers who have borrowed from the banks will feel the impact, the note said.

Consumers are spending less. "Based on their data it is unclear if that trend is getting better or worse," Kleinhanzl wrote.

JPMorgan is largest U.S. bank by assets and estimates spending trends from transactions through accounts in its 4,900 branches and its credit card businesses.

Dimon also said that having employees work from home during the pandemic has hurt overall productivity and reduced what he called the "creative combustion" that happens more in offices, Kleinhanzl wrote.

JPMorgan is moving to people back into the office safely, Dimon said.

"Jamie thinks a shift back to the office will be good for the young employees and to foster creative ideas," Kleinhanzl wrote.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.39% 102.47 Delayed Quote.-27.50%
