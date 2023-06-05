JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to meet with group of US House Democrats - Bloomberg News

June 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief
Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will meet privately with a group
of moderate House Democrats on Tuesday, with banking and the
U.S. economy on the agenda, Bloomberg News reported on Monday
citing people familiar with the matter.
The news comes after the company said early on Monday that
Dimon does not intend to run for office after speculation in
recent days about his potential political aspirations.
Dimon will meet with the New Democratic Coalition in a
closed-door lunch, the report said. They describe themselves as
being made up of 100 forward-thinking Democrats who are
committed to pro-economic growth, pro-innovation, and fiscally
responsible policies, according to the website.
JPMorgan and members of New Democratic Coalition did not
immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside
business hours.
Last month, Bloomberg reported that Dimon along with other
banking executives met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck
Schumer, a New York Democrat, to discuss the federal debt limit.
(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong & Simon Cameron-Moore)