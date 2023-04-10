News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Private Equity's Food Binge Goes Sour

Firms snapped up an orange-juice company, a dessert maker and other food and beverage companies using bundles of debt before interest rates started rising.

Binance.US Struggles to Find Bank to Take Its Clients' Cash

As a stopgap, the exchange is using at least one middleman to store user funds on its behalf.

First Republic Suspends Dividend on Preferred Stock

The San Francisco bank's shares have fallen by nearly 90% since the beginning of March.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says looser rules did not cause recent bank failures

In part two of an interview with CNN, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon was asked about bank failures, the Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit and even artificial intelligence.

Schwab reports $53 bln influx of new client money, second highest March in its history

Financial services and brokerage firm, Charles Schwab, reports $53 billion in core net new client assets, its second-best showing in March in its history.

Banks Will Merge. Where to Find Winners.

Expect a wave of consolidation after there's a bit more distance from last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Pear Therapeutics Files for Bankruptcy, to Pursue Sale

Pear said it plans to continue scaled-down operations during its chapter 11 case as it seeks to execute an expedited sale process.

Treasury Yields Climb After Strong Jobs Report

U.S. government bond prices fell Friday, pushing yields higher, after the latest jobs numbers suggested that there remains substantial demand for workers despite some recent signs of a weakening economy.

King Dollar Still Looks Safe From the Yuan

Weaponizing the dollar creates incentives for change. But as an alternative, the yuan still has serious limitations.

Declines in Loan Values Are Widespread Among Banks

Nearly every publicly traded bank in the country is sitting on loans that have declined in value since they were made. The culprit: rising interest rates.

