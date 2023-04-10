Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

Jamie Dimon

Birthday : 03/13/1956
Public asset : 1,237,278,793 USD
Linked companies : JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Biography : Mr. James Dimon is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA and JPMorgan...

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/10/2023 | 12:16am EDT
Private Equity's Food Binge Goes Sour

Firms snapped up an orange-juice company, a dessert maker and other food and beverage companies using bundles of debt before interest rates started rising. 

 
Binance.US Struggles to Find Bank to Take Its Clients' Cash

As a stopgap, the exchange is using at least one middleman to store user funds on its behalf. 

 
First Republic Suspends Dividend on Preferred Stock

The San Francisco bank's shares have fallen by nearly 90% since the beginning of March. 

 
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says looser rules did not cause recent bank failures

In part two of an interview with CNN, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon was asked about bank failures, the Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit and even artificial intelligence. 

 
Schwab reports $53 bln influx of new client money, second highest March in its history

Financial services and brokerage firm, Charles Schwab, reports $53 billion in core net new client assets, its second-best showing in March in its history. 

 
Banks Will Merge. Where to Find Winners.

Expect a wave of consolidation after there's a bit more distance from last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. 

 
Pear Therapeutics Files for Bankruptcy, to Pursue Sale

Pear said it plans to continue scaled-down operations during its chapter 11 case as it seeks to execute an expedited sale process. 

 
Treasury Yields Climb After Strong Jobs Report

U.S. government bond prices fell Friday, pushing yields higher, after the latest jobs numbers suggested that there remains substantial demand for workers despite some recent signs of a weakening economy. 

 
King Dollar Still Looks Safe From the Yuan

Weaponizing the dollar creates incentives for change. But as an alternative, the yuan still has serious limitations. 

 
Declines in Loan Values Are Widespread Among Banks

Nearly every publicly traded bank in the country is sitting on loans that have declined in value since they were made. The culprit: rising interest rates.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 0015ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.00% 4.580654 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.01% 8.532908 Delayed Quote.2.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.19% 1.2406 Delayed Quote.2.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.05% 5.0884 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7395 Delayed Quote.0.26%
CHARLES SCHWAB 0.98% 49.35 Delayed Quote.-40.73%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.03% 7.4929 Delayed Quote.1.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.08975 Delayed Quote.1.86%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.14% 0.084033 Delayed Quote.0.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012222 Delayed Quote.1.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.33% 0.62327 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 6.8778 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.13% 6.8763 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
Most Read News
 
04/04Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
RE
04/04JPMorgan's Dimon says US banking crisis not over, sees long repercussions
RE
04/04Dogecoin jumps as Musk's Twitter flips logo to Shiba Inu dog
RE
04/04Bill Gates says calls to pause AI won't 'solve challenges'
RE
04/04Column-The new US Social Security forecast: what it means for retirees
RE
04/05Rupert Murdoch can be compelled to testify in Fox defamation trial
RE
04/06Toyota looks to overhaul EV strategy as new CEO takes charge
RE
Latest news about Jamie Dimon
 
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/07JPMorgan's dealmaking flurry being scrutinized by US regulator - FT
RE
04/06Jpmorgan ceo jamie dimon says banking crisis has increased odds…
RE
04/06JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Banking Crisis Has Increased Odds Of Recession- CNN
RE
04/06Morgan Stanley CEO's total pay rose 13% to $39.4 mln in 2022
RE
04/06Stocks called flat
AN
04/06Stocks called flat amid geopolitical tension
AN

Popular Business Leaders
 
