JPMorgan Paying $75 Million to Settle Suit Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

The payment to the U.S. Virgin Islands ends a legal battle that exposed the disgraced financier's close ties to the bank and the U.S. territory.

The World's Biggest Crypto Firm Is Melting Down

'Every battle is a do-or-die situation,' Binance co-founder Yi He writes.

Envestnet Taps Former BlackRock Executive as CFO

Joshua Warren will serve as a senior advisor to Envestnet CEO William Crager until mid-November, when Warren will formally assume the fintech company's top financial position.

Fed's Kashkari Warns of Possible Need for More Rate Hikes

The Minneapolis Fed chief sees a better-than-even chance of a soft landing, but cautions that rates might still need to go 'meaningfully higher' to get inflation to the Fed's target.

Shutdown Would Blindfold Fed in Piloting Course on Rates

Federal funding lapses delayed jobs and inflation reports in 1996 and 2013.

Jamie Dimon Warns Interest Rates Could Reach 7%

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned the Federal Reserve could be forced to raise interest rates further in a "worst-case" scenario.

Senior Nomura Banker Can Move Freely in China. He Just Can't Leave.

The Japanese lender's China investment banking chairman is cooperating with an investigation by Chinese authorities.

South Korea to Extend Forex Trading Hours Next Year

South Korea will extend its onshore foreign-exchange trading hours next year and ease rules on foreign traders next month, in a push to advance its money market.

U.K. Regulator Tackles Bullying and Harassment in the Financial Services Sector

A Financial Conduct Authority consultation paper published Monday provides measures for firms to take "decisive and appropriate action" against employees who engage in workplace misconduct.

SEC Fines Deutsche Bank Fund Unit for ESG Claims, Money Laundering Allegations

The bank's investment arm agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations including that it overstated how it used environmental, social and governance factors in its funds.

