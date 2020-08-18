Log in
Jan Brockmann

Age : 53
Public asset : 332,454 USD
Linked companies : AB Electrolux (publ)
Biography : Jan Brockmann holds the position of Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President of Electrolux

Electrolux's influential operations chief Brockmann to step down

08/18/2020 | 02:33am EDT
The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin

Home appliance maker Electrolux said on Tuesday its Chief Operations Officer Jan Brockmann has decided to leave group to "pursue an external opportunity".

Brockman joined Electrolux in 2010 as head of research and development for its Major Appliances unit and has also been the company's Chief Technology Officer, playing an important part in shaping Electrolux strategy over the past decade.

Having spearheaded work to boost production efficiency across the group and harness new technologies, he will remain with the company until September 30, Electrolux said.

"During his tenure, with a strong focus on developing a global approach to modularization and automation, Global Operations have driven outstanding efficiency, product quality and innovation at Electrolux," CEO Jonas Samuelson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTROLUX AB 1.68% 181.35 Delayed Quote.-22.44%
