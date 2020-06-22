Log in
Business Leaders
Jan Marsalek

Age : 40
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Wirecard AG
Biography : Presently, Jan Marsalek is Chief Operating Officer at Wirecard AG.

Wirecard Dismisses Board Member Jan Marsalek Amid Accounting Scandal

06/22/2020 | 11:30am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Wirecard AG said Monday that it has dismissed board member Jan Marsalek.

The dismissal of Mr. Marsalek, who was the company's chief operating officer and was suspended last week, is effective immediately, the German digital-payment services company said.

The decision comes as the accounting scandal that led last week to the resignation of Chief Executive Markus Braun deepens.

Earlier on Monday, the company said that more than $2 billion missing from its balance sheet probably doesn't exist.

Last week, the company said that Mr. Marsalek had been suspended on revocable basis.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
WIRECARD AG 27.67% 18.458 Delayed Quote.-86.57%
