Wirecard Suspends COO Jan Marsalek on Revocable Basis

By Kim Richters



Wirecard AG said Thursday that it is suspending its chief operating officer Jan Marsalek as management board member with immediate effect until June 30, on a revocable basis.

The German digital-payment services company also said James Freis, Jr., who was named chief compliance officer earlier this year, will join the board with immediate effect and ahead of his initial start date July 1.

Mr. Freis will run the company's newly created "integrity, legal and compliance" department.

The announcements come after the company earlier Thursday delayed publication of its 2019 annual report following indications of "spurious" balance confirmations.

