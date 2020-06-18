Log in
Jan Marsalek

Age : 40
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Wirecard AG
Biography : Presently, Jan Marsalek is Chief Operating Officer at Wirecard AG.

Wirecard Suspends COO Jan Marsalek on Revocable Basis

06/18/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

By Kim Richters

Wirecard AG said Thursday that it is suspending its chief operating officer Jan Marsalek as management board member with immediate effect until June 30, on a revocable basis.

The German digital-payment services company also said James Freis, Jr., who was named chief compliance officer earlier this year, will join the board with immediate effect and ahead of his initial start date July 1.

Mr. Freis will run the company's newly created "integrity, legal and compliance" department.

The announcements come after the company earlier Thursday delayed publication of its 2019 annual report following indications of "spurious" balance confirmations.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WIRECARD AG -35.29% 25.82 Delayed Quote.-62.88%
