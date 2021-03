By Ian Walker

BT Group PLC said Monday that Chairman Jan du Plessis will be retiring from his role this year once a replacement has been appointed.

The board will now start the process to appoint a new chairman, the telecoms company said.

Mr. du Plessis joined BT as a nonexecutive director in June 2017 and was appointed chairman in November 2017.

